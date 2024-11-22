Ireland weather: Storm Bert set to batter the country as Met Éireann issues orange warning for three counties

Snow on the Dublin mountains: Met Eireann has now issued a status orange rain warning for Cork, Kerry and Galway. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Met Éireann have put a status orange weather warning in place for Saturday for the counties of Galway, Kerry and Cork as Storm Bert crosses the country.

There is likely to be intense rainfall over a short period of time between midnight and 10am on Saturday morning, leading to surface flooding and very difficult travelling conditions.

The status yellow low temperature and ice warning for the whole of Ireland remains valid until midday on Friday and will be followed by a status yellow wind and rain warning between 10pm on Friday night to midday on Saturday.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning for all six counties from 3pm on Thursday to 10am on Friday morning.

It will be very cold overnight with temperatures falling to minus 5 in places. Wintry showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow will continue.

It will be driest and clearest across the midlands, southeast and east.

It will be cold and icy to begin on Friday with scattered showers of rain, sleet and isolated snow mainly in parts of the north, north-midlands and west.

Storm Bert, the second named storm of the season, will begin making its presence felt on Friday night. It will turn very wet and windy, with heavy rain extending from the southwest.

Spot flooding is likely with some falls of sleet in places too, mainly across north and northwest counties.

Temperatures will start to rise and there will be a wet and windy start to Saturday with widespread heavy rain at first, leading to localised flooding.

It will be noticeably milder with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

Sunday will be another windy day, with gales or strong gales along coasts.

In Co Mayo, some rural roads were blanketed with several inches of snow on Thursday morning and there were reports of slow-moving and sometimes stranded vehicles.

Main routes were also affected, with treacherous conditions reported on the N5 linking east Mayo to Westport.

Substantial depths of snow were reported on routes around Westport, Castlebar, Claremorris, Mulranny, Ballycroy and Bangor. The Windy Gap road between Castlebar and Bofeenaun was closed, with local communities reporting particularly deep snow.