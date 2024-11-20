Your top stories on Tuesday: Sinn Féin denies planning ‘piggy bank heist’; Fisherman’s remains found by chance decades after disappearance

Snow and cold weather: A general of the Snake Pass in the Peak District, Derbyshire, UK. In Ireland multiple low temperature warnings have been issued by Met Éireann with chance of snow Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Election 2024: Sinn Féin denies planned ‘piggy bank heist’ as major parties clash over spending

Sinn Féin has denied claims that it is planning a €16 billion “piggy bank heist” as Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil rounded on the party’s tax and election 2024 spending plans.

With just over a week and a half left until polling day, Sinn Féin on Tuesday unveiled its general election manifesto with promises to spend an extra €56 billion – made up of additional €41.8 billion capital spend and an additional €14.3 billion in current spending – over the next five years.

This includes plans for a multibillion-euro “mini budget” in the first 100 days of government and a tax package which would see the eventual abolition of the universal social charge on incomes up to €45,000.

