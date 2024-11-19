Ireland weather: Multiple warnings issued as Met Éireann warns of hazardous conditions with chance of snow

Heavy frost in a field in Co Louth in 2022: A yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place across the country until Wednesday morning. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place across the country until Wednesday morning. The weather notice warns of very cold conditions with widespread frost and icy stretches.

Met Éireann said there may be hazardous conditions on roads and paths with some travel disruption. The warning is in place until 10am on Wednesday.

A separate yellow snow and ice warning is in place in Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 11am on Tuesday.

A similar warning has been issued for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry by the UK Met Office and is in operation until 10am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann said it will be cold this morning with scattered outbreaks of rain. Sleet will occur for a time with the chance of snow over higher ground, mainly across the northwest.

Some sunny spells will develop and it will be overall dry this evening. Highest temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees in a chilly northerly breeze, though a little less cold across the southwest counties. Frost will set in quickly after dark.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry with clear spells. A few showers will drift into northern areas, turning wintry at times. Lowest temperatures will be between 0 to -3 degrees, in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

Wednesday will begin cold and crisp with frost and ice. It will be dry for most of the daylight hours with low sunshine, though a few wintry showers will continue to move into Ulster.

Later in the evening, a wintry spell of rain will move into west and southwest counties with local sleet. Met Éireann said it will be another cold day with highs of 3 to 6 degrees, in light to moderate mostly northwest winds.