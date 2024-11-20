Further 12 abuse survivors at Spiritan schools have come forward since September’s scoping inquiry

The latest additional cases are disclosed in a newsletter from Restore Together, a voluntary support group for victims/survivors of sexual abuse in the Spiritan schools. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A further 12 survivors of abuse at Spiritan schools have come forward since the scoping inquiry discovered 347 allegations of child sex abuse at the five schools in September.

The scoping inquiry report found that there were allegations made against 67 alleged abuses at the Spiritan-run schools: Blackrock College, St Mary’s College, St Michael’s College and Templeogue College in Dublin, and Rockwell College in Co Tipperary.

The incidents of sexual abuse were among a total of 2,395 allegations of sexual abuse at 308 schools run by the religious orders. The abuse was mostly described as having occurred from the early 1960s to the early 1990s, with the highest number of reported incidents occurring in the early to mid-1970s.

“It is a well-documented fact that sex abuse is underreported and that is especially true of non-recent male, child sex abuse. We are acutely aware that there are many people affected by abuse who need support but have not yet made the very difficult decision to come forward,” the group said.

Supported by past pupils’ unions at the five Spiritan schools, Restore Together has highlighted the availability of help and support for abuse survivors through the Spiritan Schools’ Restorative Programme.

“There is an entirely confidential listening ear” available to people who may need it, the group said.

“Expert therapy and counselling from independent professionals are available to all impacted by abuse, in all Spiritan institutions,” with costs paid for by the Spiritans, it said.

“Our collective responsibility is to ensure that no Spiritan survivor of abuse will be left behind,” they said.

The scoping inquiry uncovered 130 allegations made against 24 alleged abusers at Willow Park, the primary school next to Blackrock College, and 55 allegations against 13 abusers at Blackrock College itself.

The next highest number of allegations was 60 relating to 18 alleged abusers at Rockwell College.

There were 32 allegations made against six alleged abusers at St Mary’s College in Rathmines; 10 against four alleged abusers at St Michael’s primary and post-primary school in Ballsbridge; and five allegations against two alleged abusers at Templeogue College.

Thirty-seven additional allegations were made against the Spiritans that were not connected to any school.

“Child sex abuse is the most abhorrent issue in the history of the Spiritan schools,” Restore Together said.

It is “criminal in nature, and horrific in its scale and impact” and though it may have taken place decades ago, it “continues to torment victims/survivors daily and destroy their lives.”

Restore Together is in ongoing negotiations with the Spiritans about a redress scheme for survivors of abuse in their institutions.

“Considerable progress has been made in recent months and a proposed scheme is in the final stages of review,” the group said.

The group expects to launch its own website before Christmas, at www.restoretogether.ie