Your top stories on Tuesday: ’How dare you’ - sparks fly at leaders’ debate; cold snap could bring snow to some areas

Five key moments from the election debate
The ten party leaders lined up for Monday night’s televised RTÉ debate and covered a range of subjects.
Here are the five key moments that stood out including; sparks fly in debate on homelessness; Micheál Martin’s spiky response to the ‘100 years of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’ mantra and
Simon Harris on the defensive over Fine Gael candidate John McGahon.
- Harris doubles down on defence of John McGahon
- Clare LGBT group on the far right: ‘If they pick on one minority, they will pick on another
- The debate: Is it time to ban election posters?
- Fitnan O’Toole: The three transparent election lies even politicians can’t pretend to believe
- Search for Galway swimmer to continue through poor weather: The family of Máire Ní Fhátharta, who went missing last week while swimming in Galway Bay, have said they intend to continue searching through poor weather conditions until she is found.
- Garda was ‘under pressure’ over Regency shooting investigation before his death, inquest told: Family members of a senior garda who died by suicide almost seven years ago have told his inquest of the intense pressure he was under during his investigation of the Regency Hotel shooting in 2016 and the subsequent trial.
- What happens when a school locks its students’ mobiles away?: Lunchtimes at St Raphaela’s Secondary School in Stillorgan, Co Dublin, have changed.
- Yellow warning as snow possible in some counties and temperatures to plummet: Snow and sleet is expected to fall in parts of the country from Monday night as temperatures take a steep drop nationwide.
- Weather forecast: Very cold this morning with outbreaks of rain gradually moving south. Turning to sleet and possibly snow over higher ground. Sunny and dry spells will develop from the north during this afternoon with highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in a chilly northerly breeze. Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells. A very cold northerly breeze will persist with lowest temperatures of 1 to -3 degrees. Frost and icy patches will develop overnight.
- Planning a career break? How to live without your salary and dealing with a pension gap: A career break can be a power move. A pause from work can help you rekindle your passion for the job, uncover a new career path or simply get on top of things at home. For those who are burned out, it can be sanity-saving.
- Top hotelier accuses Government of pushing prices higher: A leading hotelier claims the Government has a “complete lack of understanding of how business works” and is turning Ireland into another Switzerland in terms of prices.
- In pictures: Contemporary knits, cool umbrellas and brutalist jewellery at Dublin Independent Fashion Week: Dublin Independent Fashion Week made a resounding return for its second year last week, with a reinvigorated format and expanded line-up of fashion events.
- Dublin’s Brian Fenton makes shock decision to retire: Dublin midfielder Brian Fenton is retiring. The 31-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in the history of the game, will not be involved with Dessie Farrell’s squad after making the shock decision to step away.
- Jailing of 45 Hong Kong democrats in landmark trial draws criticism: Hong Kong’s high court on Tuesday jailed 45 pro-democracy activists for up to 10 years following a landmark national security trial that has damaged the city’s once feisty democracy movement and drawn criticism from the US and other countries.
Black Paddy: 'I want to teach my children to love the colour of their skin'
Listen | 27:14
