IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: ’How dare you’ - sparks fly at leaders’ debate; cold snap could bring snow to some areas

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; how to prepare for a career break, and what happens when a school locks away mobile phones?

From left: Leader of the Labour Party, Ivana Bacik; Leader of People Before Profit Solidarity, Richard Boyd Barrett; and Leader of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald during the general election leaders' debate at RTÉ last night. Photograph: PA
Tue Nov 19 2024 - 08:42
Five key moments from the election debate

The ten party leaders lined up for Monday night’s televised RTÉ debate and covered a range of subjects.

Here are the five key moments that stood out including; sparks fly in debate on homelessness; Micheál Martin’s spiky response to the ‘100 years of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’ mantra and

Simon Harris on the defensive over Fine Gael candidate John McGahon.

Aisling Duffy, co-chairperson of Dublin Independent Fashion Week. Photograph Nick Bradshaw
