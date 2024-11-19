Your top stories on Tuesday: ’How dare you’ - sparks fly at leaders’ debate; cold snap could bring snow to some areas

From left: Leader of the Labour Party, Ivana Bacik; Leader of People Before Profit Solidarity, Richard Boyd Barrett; and Leader of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald during the general election leaders' debate at RTÉ last night. Photograph: PA

The ten party leaders lined up for Monday night’s televised RTÉ debate and covered a range of subjects.

Here are the five key moments that stood out including; sparks fly in debate on homelessness; Micheál Martin’s spiky response to the ‘100 years of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’ mantra and

Simon Harris on the defensive over Fine Gael candidate John McGahon.

Planning a career break? How to live without your salary and dealing with a pension gap: A career break can be a power move. A pause from work can help you rekindle your passion for the job, uncover a new career path or simply get on top of things at home. For those who are burned out, it can be sanity-saving.

Top hotelier accuses Government of pushing prices higher: A leading hotelier claims the Government has a “complete lack of understanding of how business works” and is turning Ireland into another Switzerland in terms of prices.

Aisling Duffy, co-chairperson of Dublin Independent Fashion Week. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

In pictures: Contemporary knits, cool umbrellas and brutalist jewellery at Dublin Independent Fashion Week: Dublin Independent Fashion Week made a resounding return for its second year last week, with a reinvigorated format and expanded line-up of fashion events.

Dublin’s Brian Fenton makes shock decision to retire: Dublin midfielder Brian Fenton is retiring. The 31-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in the history of the game, will not be involved with Dessie Farrell’s squad after making the shock decision to step away.

Jailing of 45 Hong Kong democrats in landmark trial draws criticism: Hong Kong’s high court on Tuesday jailed 45 pro-democracy activists for up to 10 years following a landmark national security trial that has damaged the city’s once feisty democracy movement and drawn criticism from the US and other countries.

Black Paddy: 'I want to teach my children to love the colour of their skin' Listen | 27:14

