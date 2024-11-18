Ireland weather: Yellow weather warning as sleet and snow forecast in some areas

Sleet and snow is forecast in Ulster and north Connacht. Photograph: PA

Snow and sleet is expected to fall in parts of the country on Monday night as temperatures take a steep drop nationwide.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for the entire country and is forecasting sub-zero temperatures for Monday night, with parts of Ulster and Connacht expected to see the coldest conditions.

The counties of Cavan, Donegal and Leitrim could see snow accumulations and experience icy conditions. There is also a yellow weather warning in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry where snow and icy surfaces could lead to difficult travel conditions on Monday afternoon, evening and overnight into Tuesday morning.

Rain will be widespread throughout most of the country during the day, before turning to sleet or snow in parts of Ulster and north Connacht. Afternoon temperatures will range between highs of 3 to 5 degrees in Ulster, and 7 to 12 degrees elsewhere.

Into the night, widespread rain will continue, as well as sleet and snow forecast in Ulster and north Connacht, “with accumulations possible, especially on hills,” Met Éireann said.

Status Yellow - Snow-Ice warning for Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim



Snowfall accumulations possible this evening and overnight



Possible impacts:

Poor visibility

Difficult travelling conditions



Valid: 19:00 Monday 18/11/2024 to 08:00 Tuesday 19/11/2024

Issued: 08:16 Monday 18/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/l0H7qwP0m9 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 18, 2024

Frost and ice will develop in northern parts of Ulster overnight, with lowest temperature expected between -1 to 5 degrees, coldest in Ulster and Connacht.

Tuesday will likely see more widespread falls of sleet and snow. The forecasters said that “rain, sleet and snow” will fall early on Tuesday, moving south in the afternoon.

Some sunny spells are expected after those falls, although there will be “scattered wintry showers” in the north.

Highest temperatures on Tuesday will move between 3 to 6 degrees generally, with slightly warmer temperatures expected in Munster.

The outlook for the rest of the week is cold – frosty and icy conditions are expected, with further “wintry showers”.

Tuesday and Wednesday night will see more sub-zero temperatures, with lowest temperatures ranging from -3 to 1 degrees. Parts of Ulster and Connacht will be the coldest, with wintry showers expected to continue.

The overnight frost will be slow to thaw on Thursday, Met Éireann said, “perhaps lingering all day in some parts”.

There will be some sunshine on Thursday, but the north and west will see more scattered showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow.