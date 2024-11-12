IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Leaving Cert students may face single English exam; and readers divided on Michael O’Leary’s remarks

Here are the stories you need to start your day, including: Terry Prone talks to Jen Hogan about parenting and Conor Pope finds 33 good value places to eat out

Robbie Williams has announced he will play at Croke Park, Dublin on Saturday, August 23, 2025 as part of his Live 2025 tour. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Tue Nov 12 2024 - 08:21
Leaving Cert students face may face single English exam

Major changes to the Leaving Cert may require students to sit a single written English exam – down from two at present – and complete a project worth 40 per cent at the end of fifth year.

The new plans, under discussion by policymakers, are aimed at easing stress facing students in the traditional high-stakes Leaving Cert written exams.

If approved, the changes would come into force for students entering fifth year in September 2026.

New to the Parish: ‘The US has become divisive. I prefer the quality of life here’: Jessica Bonenfant made the transition from New York city to rural Co Cork just under a decade ago. The story of how that came to be begins in an Irish bar – in France.Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

