Palestinian ambassador to Ireland: ‘The Irish know exactly how the Palestinians feel about occupation’

The new Palestinian ambassador to Ireland has called on Israel to be suspended from the UN following its decision to sever all ties with the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees (Unrwa).

Speaking publicly for the first time since her appointment as ambassador was approved by the Government this week, Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid said the UN “must take action” rather than “just paying lip service” in response to Israel’s vote to ban Unrwa from operating within Israel and Palestinian territories.

The UN warned last week that the ban would have “devastating consequences” for Palestinian people.

“If you are a member of the UN and you do not abide by the rules of this organisation then what is the meaning of being a member?” asked the ambassador. “Can a member now do anything without consequences? There must be accountability.”

If the UN failed to suspend Israel over this move, it would create “a vacuum in international law” which gave other nations “the opportunity to follow suit”, she said.

Dr Wahba Abdalmajid has held the position of “ambassador-head of mission” for the Palestinian Authority since 2020. Her appointment as ambassador follows the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the Republic of Ireland and the state of Palestine on September 29th.

This upgrade in status means the Palestinian diplomatic mission will now enjoy the full range of privileges and immunities applicable under the Vienna Convention. Ireland is also due to have its presence in Ramallah in the West Bank upgraded from a representative office to a full embassy.

Born and brought up in Gaza to parents who taught in Unrwa-run schools, Dr Wahba Abdalmajid completed her studies in Cairo and joined the diplomatic service at the Palestinian ministry of foreign affairs in 1995. She spent 16 years working in Cyprus and moved to Ireland in 2013, where she first worked as deputy head of mission.

“I went to an Unrwa-school from an early age until I graduated. We have millions of students in Unrwa schools, and they provide us with healthcare too,” she said.

The ambassador was speaking just hours after Donald Trump was declared 47th president of the United States, a development that she said “will not be good for Palestinians”.

Despite the president-elect’s assurances that he would end the war and bring peace to the Middle East, she said Mr Trump’s track record did not bode well for the people of Gaza, noting his decision to relocate the US embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and his assertion that the occupied Golan Heights were part of Israel.

However, a win for Kamala Harris would not have offered much hope either, she added. “I personally think both Democrats and Republicans are different faces of the same coin. Yes, they are different presidents, but at the end of the day, it’s the American foreign policy towards the Middle East, towards the Palestinians.”

However, Ireland’s recognition of the state of Palestine and its appointment of a Palestinian ambassador marked a “significant move” internationally, she said. The moves highlight Ireland’s acknowledgment of Palestinians’ right to self-determination and support of a two-state solution as “the only viable solution” to the conflict in the Middle East.

“It’s concrete action,” said Dr Wahba Abdalmajid. “We share the same history of colonisation and oppression. And the Irish people know exactly how the Palestinians feel about occupation.”

Ireland’s decision to recognise the Palestinian state would also impact perceptions among other European countries, she said. “Ireland is unique – it’s small but it’s very proactive among EU countries, and within the UN.”

Despite holding the position of “head of mission”, Dr Wahba Abdalmajid said she’d always been treated “like an ambassador” by Irish officials. She said there may be staff increases to the Palestinian mission but that there were no plans to leave its Leeson Street base, which was purchased by the Palestinian Authority.

She has spent most of the past 13 months, since the October 7th Hamas attacks, travelling around villages and towns in Ireland, speaking to communities about the conflict. “I’ve never said no to any invitation for a briefing. But when you speak about the current situation, they know this is a voice from Palestine. I was born in Gaza, I’m Palestinian.”

Asked about the Occupied Territories Bill, which the Government has said it wants to move forward but only after substantial redrafting after the next general election, the ambassador said the most important thing was to pass the legislation. “Even if there are slight changes in the text, I will be happy to see this passed. Sanction, sanction, sanction. This is the only language Israel understands. This is the way Ireland can tell Israel ‘you’re wrong and there must be consequences for your violations’.”

Palestinians are filled with “bitterness, sadness and anger” but are also “resilient” and confident that Gaza can be rebuilt, said the ambassador. The two-state solution remained “the right of the Palestinian people” and, with the right will, the international community could bring lasting peace to the area, she added.

“Back in 1998 the Americans had the will to bring peace to Northern Ireland. With the will, there’s always a way. It’s the right of the Palestinian people to have their own state. And we will never give up our rights.”