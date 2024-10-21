Your top stories on Monday: Storm Ashley clean-up begins as 16,000 without power; thousands of children left with ‘unqualified’ teachers

⁠ A person on the beach in Salthill, Co Galway, on Sunday as Storm Ashley swept over country. While the weather warnings have been lifted, thousands of homes and businesses remain without power this morning. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A clean-up operation is under way across the country after Storm Ashley left tens of thousands of homes without power on Sunday night and felled trees, particularly in Galway and Donegal.

ESB Networks said this morning 16,000 customers were without power as of 7am on Monday. The worst-affected areas are parts of counties Galway, Mayo and Kerry, especially around Dingle. In Dublin, more than 100 households were without power on Monday as of 6.30am, while there were also outages in Co Clare.

The number without power had been 53,000 on Sunday.

The Big Read

Why is customer experience in Ireland getting worse? It is depressing but unsurprising to learn that customer service in Ireland is getting worse - at least that’s according to an annual assessment of the state we’re in published earlier this month, writes Conor Pope.

You’ll escape the grey in Gran Canaria, but there’s much more to it than sun, sea and sand: Now that the days are getting shorter and the prospect of grey skies and cold weather ahead is doing little to lift flagging spirits, many will be hoping to shorten the winter by jetting off in search of some late-season sun. Arlene Harris wrote about why the Canary Island is an ideal destination for such sun-seekers.

Why do people insist on coming to the office when they’re sick?: What do you do if you turn up to work and find yourself sitting next to someone with a streaming nose, a hacking cough and other signs of a full-blown cold or flu? Pilita Clark wonders why, years after the pandemic made us hyperaware of workplace contagion, we can still be so useless at handling it.

After the Olympics, athletes face a further tough challenge: the comedown: After the Olympics, every athlete has a different landing. For years they knew where they were going. And now? Maybe not.

Israel attacks dozens of sites in Beirut and southern Lebanon overnight: Israel said its air force overnight attacked dozens of sites in Beirut and southern Lebanon used by Hizbullah to finance its operations, with reports that hundreds of Beirut residents fled their homes after multiple explosions in the Lebanese capital.

Could Ukraine's victory plan actually work? Listen | 26:40

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters