IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Storm Ashley clean-up begins as 16,000 without power; thousands of children left with ‘unqualified’ teachers

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; New Luas line to Finglas could be running by 2031, and why building a two-bed apartment in Dublin costs almost €600,000

⁠ A person on the beach in Salthill, Co Galway, on Sunday as Storm Ashley swept over country. While the weather warnings have been lifted, thousands of homes and businesses remain without power this morning. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
⁠ A person on the beach in Salthill, Co Galway, on Sunday as Storm Ashley swept over country. While the weather warnings have been lifted, thousands of homes and businesses remain without power this morning. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Mon Oct 21 2024 - 08:35

Storm Ashley clean-up begins as 16,000 remain without power

A clean-up operation is under way across the country after Storm Ashley left tens of thousands of homes without power on Sunday night and felled trees, particularly in Galway and Donegal.

ESB Networks said this morning 16,000 customers were without power as of 7am on Monday. The worst-affected areas are parts of counties Galway, Mayo and Kerry, especially around Dingle. In Dublin, more than 100 households were without power on Monday as of 6.30am, while there were also outages in Co Clare.

The number without power had been 53,000 on Sunday.

News in Ireland

The Big Read

  • Why is customer experience in Ireland getting worse? It is depressing but unsurprising to learn that customer service in Ireland is getting worse - at least that’s according to an annual assessment of the state we’re in published earlier this month, writes Conor Pope.

Opinion

Travel

Business

  • Why do people insist on coming to the office when they’re sick?: What do you do if you turn up to work and find yourself sitting next to someone with a streaming nose, a hacking cough and other signs of a full-blown cold or flu? Pilita Clark wonders why, years after the pandemic made us hyperaware of workplace contagion, we can still be so useless at handling it.

Sports

World

Podcast Highlights

Could Ukraine's victory plan actually work?

Listen | 26:40

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters