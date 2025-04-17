Ireland weather: Warnings issued for 11 counties as wet start to Easter bank holiday weekend expected

A rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry. Photograph: iStock

A wet and windy Easter weekend is in store, with Met Éireann extending rain warnings to more counties beginning on Good Friday

The downpours begin with a yellow rain warning in place from Thursday night at 11pm in Cork and Kerry, lasting until noon.

Yellow alerts are also in place in Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow from 6am on Friday until 6am on Saturday. A warning of shorter duration is in place in Galway and Mayo from 6am on Friday until 9pm the same day, with conditions less challenging overnight.

The warnings are limited to heavy rainfall. A yellow warning describes weather that is not unusual and not generally dangerous but which can be dangerous in certain local conditions.

READ MORE

Hopes of a return to sunshine as Easter Weekend begins will be dashed amid heavy rain and localised lows of 4 to 8 degrees on Thursday night.

It is due to become heavier in much of the country as the rain warnings kick in on Friday, with localised flooding expected.

Saturday will be cloudy and damp, though drying up in some places as the day goes on.

Easter Sunday itself is predicted to be dry in the east, with some sunny spells, before wetter weather moves in from the west. On Monday, sunny spells and showers are expected.