Manchester United win rollercoaster nine-goal thriller against Lyon with three late goals

Europa League quarter-final: Manchester United 5 (Ugarte 10, Dalot 45+1, Fernandes 114, Mainoo 120, Maguire 120+1) Lyon 4 (Tolisso 71, Tagliafico 77, Cherki, 104, Lacazette 109) (Manchester United win 7-6 on aggregate)

Harry Maguire secured one of the most jaw-dropping European wins in Old Trafford’s long history as Manchester United came back to secure a scarcely believable 5-4 extra-time win against 10-man Lyon and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

There was no room for error as the Red Devils’ 14th place in the Premier League standings meant a first European defeat of the campaign would end their hopes of saving a miserable season with silverware and continental qualification.

Corentin Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico cancelled out Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot goals to take the match to extra-time on Thursday night, when United were staring down the barrel of a humiliating quarter-final exit.

Lyon made light work of Tolisso’s sending off as Rayan Cherki saw his strike followed by Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty as the hosts faced the prospect of a first season without European football since 2014-15.

Despite their flaws in recent years, United have frequently shown they can fight until the end.

Bruno Fernandes’ 114th minute spot-kick brought hope, substitute Kobbie Mainoo’s 120th-minute goal sparked bedlam and moments later Maguire’s header sent the home faithful into dreamland, sealing a 7-6 aggregate win and semi-final date with Athletic Bilbao, who beat Rangers 2-0. Tottenham are through to the semi-finals after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0, and will play Bodo/Glimt in their semi-final.