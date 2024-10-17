Your top stories on Thursday: Tributes paid to Liam Payne; Martin opens door to pre-Christmas general election

Tributes paid to Liam Payne, former One Direction singer
Tributes have been paid to former One Direction singer Liam Payne who died at a hotel in the Argentiniane capital Buenos Aires overnight.
Local police said the 31-year-old British musician fell from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital before medics confirmed his death, in a statement to media.
News in Ireland
- Gardaí stock up on specialist pepper spray to deal with dangerous dogs: Garda specialist units have been stocking up on pepper spray designed specifically to deal with vicious dogs in response to a dramatic increase in canine attacks.
- Porn consumption is fuelling high levels of violence against women and girls - report: Prolific levels of “overt” violence depicted in “mainstream” pornography is fuelling instances of physical and sexual aggression towards women, a newly published Irish report has suggested.
- Micheál Martin opens door to a general election before Christmas: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has opened the door to an early general election, signalling that he would not object to it if certain key legislation was passed in the coming weeks.
- Controversial hate speech provisions removed from criminal justice legislation as Bill passed in Seanad: Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has removed controversial provisions on hate speech from criminal justice legislation that the Seanad has passed, more than a year after it was last debated in the Upper House.
- Gardaí suspect boy (8) may have been killed up to two years before he was reported missing: Gardaí believe Kyran Durnin – the eight-year-old boy now believed to have been murdered – may have died up to two years before his disappearance was officially reported in August.
- Weather forecast: There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers today, some heavy. The showers will become isolated by the late afternoon, leaving a dry and bright evening. Very high spring tides will bring a possibility of coastal flooding. Highest temperatures 13 to 16 degrees, according to Met Éireann. Tonight will start dry and largely clear but cloud will build from the west overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
TV
- The 2 Johnnies – what you get if you feed Ant and Dec a Tayto sandwich after midnight – are taunting us now: The 2 Johnnies are just taunting us now. They were the first certified culchies to be allowed on 2FM (don’t come annoying me with “facts” about how this isn’t true), and then they left it all behind to seek their fortune elsewhere (their podcast/their live shows/the hellish badlands beyond Dublin), writes Patrick Freyne.
Opinion
Technology
- Switching mobile networks? Here’s how to pay only for what you need and avoid roaming charges: We are getting better at shopping around. Consumers are increasingly willing to switch providers for utilities such as electricity and gas, broadband and TV.
Sports
- Michael Murphy: Played well, football is as good as any game in the world: In a way I was a strange choice for the Football Review Committee. As a player I didn’t want any change: not to championship structure, not to the game. Change meant a distraction from your preparation and focus.
World
- US warns Israel to significant improve humanitarian situation in Gaza or jeopardise supply of US weapons: Israeli officials have described the threat from Washington to curb missile supplies if aid to Gaza is not increased as “the harshest letter the United States has sent to Israel in decades”.
Podcast Highlights
Why Gardaí fear a missing eight-year-old boy was murdered
Listen | 10:03
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters