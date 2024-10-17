Your top stories on Thursday: Tributes paid to Liam Payne; Martin opens door to pre-Christmas general election

Tributes have been paid to Liam Payne, the former One Direction band members, who died in Argentina last night. Photograph: Chad Batka/The New York Times

Tributes have been paid to former One Direction singer Liam Payne who died at a hotel in the Argentiniane capital Buenos Aires overnight.

Local police said the 31-year-old British musician fell from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital before medics confirmed his death, in a statement to media.

The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In: Lyra and Rhys McClenaghan with Johnny McMahon and Johnny O’Brien. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

The 2 Johnnies – what you get if you feed Ant and Dec a Tayto sandwich after midnight – are taunting us now: The 2 Johnnies are just taunting us now. They were the first certified culchies to be allowed on 2FM (don’t come annoying me with “facts” about how this isn’t true), and then they left it all behind to seek their fortune elsewhere (their podcast/their live shows/the hellish badlands beyond Dublin), writes Patrick Freyne.

Switching mobile networks? Here’s how to pay only for what you need and avoid roaming charges: We are getting better at shopping around. Consumers are increasingly willing to switch providers for utilities such as electricity and gas, broadband and TV.

Michael Murphy: Played well, football is as good as any game in the world: In a way I was a strange choice for the Football Review Committee. As a player I didn’t want any change: not to championship structure, not to the game. Change meant a distraction from your preparation and focus.

US warns Israel to significant improve humanitarian situation in Gaza or jeopardise supply of US weapons: Israeli officials have described the threat from Washington to curb missile supplies if aid to Gaza is not increased as “the harshest letter the United States has sent to Israel in decades”.

Why Gardaí fear a missing eight-year-old boy was murdered Listen | 10:03

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters