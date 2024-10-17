IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Tributes paid to Liam Payne; Martin opens door to pre-Christmas general election

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; how to get the best deal from your mobile phone provider and the rise and rise of the 2 Johnnies

Tributes have been paid to Liam Payne, the former One Direction band members, who died in Argentina last night. Photograph: Chad Batka/The New York Times
Thu Oct 17 2024 - 08:32

Tributes paid to Liam Payne, former One Direction singer

Tributes have been paid to former One Direction singer Liam Payne who died at a hotel in the Argentiniane capital Buenos Aires overnight.

Local police said the 31-year-old British musician fell from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital before medics confirmed his death, in a statement to media.

The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In: Lyra and Rhys McClenaghan with Johnny McMahon and Johnny O’Brien. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ
  • The 2 Johnnies – what you get if you feed Ant and Dec a Tayto sandwich after midnight – are taunting us now: The 2 Johnnies are just taunting us now. They were the first certified culchies to be allowed on 2FM (don’t come annoying me with “facts” about how this isn’t true), and then they left it all behind to seek their fortune elsewhere (their podcast/their live shows/the hellish badlands beyond Dublin), writes Patrick Freyne.

Why Gardaí fear a missing eight-year-old boy was murdered

Listen | 10:03

