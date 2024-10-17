Gardaí stock up on specialist pepper spray to deal with dangerous dogs

Gardaí acquired the pepper spray following an increase in incidents involving dangerous dog breeds, including the XL bully crossbreed. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Garda specialist units have been stocking up on pepper spray designed specifically to deal with vicious dogs in response to a dramatic increase in canine attacks.

An Garda Síochána has purchased almost 500 units of the substance, which is known as “canine incapacitant spray” in the last five years.

So far this year it has purchased 200 devices, double the number bought last year and five times that obtained in 2022.

Sources said the force has acquired the specialist non-lethal weapon in response to an increase in incidents involving dangerous dog breeds, including the XL bully crossbreed which was recently banned.

Since 2019, the Garda has spent just under €23,000 on canine pepper sprays, according to the figures released following a Freedom of Information request.

The devices are issued only to specialised armed units, such as the Armed Support Unit (ASU), which is typically called to respond to reports of dangerous animals.

It differs significantly from the standard pepper spray designed for use on humans. It is capable of disorientating a dog’s senses, allowing time for the animal to be restrained while causing it no permanent harm.

The spray has a minimal effect on people. “For humans it’s kind of like a particularly spicy sauce. You could nearly have it on your chips,” said a garda source.

Gardaí have responded to several reports of dangerous dogs so far this year. In June, members of the ASU were called to deal with a pit bull terrier that had attacked a woman in Co Cork. Gardaí shot the animal, which was later euthanised by a vet.

That same month, ASU members in Limerick responded to an incident involving an XL bully. The dog had attacked its owner Nicole Morey, who later died of her injuries.

Gardaí had to shoot the dog repeatedly to kill it and prevent further attacks.

Local authorities have reported a large increase in dog attacks in recent years. Last year, 442 people were injured by aggressive dogs, up 44 per cent on the figures for 2022.

In September, XL bully crossbreeds were added to the list of banned dogs by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

The ban will take place on a phased basis. On October 1st, the breeding, rehoming, reselling and importing of XL bully dogs became illegal.

From February 1st, 2025, there will be a ban on owning an XL bully unless the owner has secured a “certificate of exemption”. These will only be issued to owners who can prove their dog is licensed, microchipped and neutered.

“While I know not everybody will agree with the ban, my ultimate priority is to protect public safety,” said the Minister. The move brings Irish regulations in line with similar measures in Britain and Northern Ireland.