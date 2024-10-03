IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: 37 Irish Rail officials go to Berlin; and Ireland’s climate plans ‘entirely inadequate’

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; are online polls rigged and legislation is being fast-tracked to allow for a possible November general election

The quality of natural habitats in Ireland and the species they support are declining and a ‘business-as-usual approach’ means our wild places will 'continue to decline', the EPA said today.
Thu Oct 03 2024 - 08:16
Irish Rail sends 37 senior officials to trade fair as it faces anger over new timetables

Irish Rail sent dozens of senior officials to a transport convention in Berlin in recent days, at a time when it is struggling to overcome serious timetable problems that have led to long delays and overcrowding on some of its busiest services.

A new timetable will be published on Thursday and will become operational on Monday week. It will be the fourth such schedule in three months after two botched timetable changes in August and September led commuters to complain of chaos on the railway.

News in Ireland

World

The Big Read

Opinion

Sports

Restaurant Review

Podcast Highlights

Why the Global South is following China - not the West

Listen | 27:14

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters