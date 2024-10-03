Your top stories on Thursday: 37 Irish Rail officials go to Berlin; and Ireland’s climate plans ‘entirely inadequate’

The quality of natural habitats in Ireland and the species they support are declining and a ‘business-as-usual approach’ means our wild places will 'continue to decline', the EPA said today.

Irish Rail sent dozens of senior officials to a transport convention in Berlin in recent days, at a time when it is struggling to overcome serious timetable problems that have led to long delays and overcrowding on some of its busiest services.

A new timetable will be published on Thursday and will become operational on Monday week. It will be the fourth such schedule in three months after two botched timetable changes in August and September led commuters to complain of chaos on the railway.

Karlin Lillington: Do you think online polls are rigged?: What’s your reaction to an online poll? Do you think they’re the honest and unfiltered voice of the people, whether on politics, pet competitions or favoured hairstyles, biscuits and bands?

Emerging Ireland beat Airlink Pumas with impressive six-try victory in South Africa: Simon Easterby’s wish list for Emerging Ireland might have started with a victory against Airlink Pumas before alighting on other markers, collective and individual.

Bearú, New Ross: why aren’t more towns producing this kind of food?: Bearú restaurant in New Ross, Co Wexford, run by husband-and-wife team Dave Rowley and Siobhán Ward, opened its doors on July 18th this year.

Why the Global South is following China - not the West Listen | 27:14

