Your top stories on Thursday: 37 Irish Rail officials go to Berlin; and Ireland’s climate plans ‘entirely inadequate’

Irish Rail sends 37 senior officials to trade fair as it faces anger over new timetables
Irish Rail sent dozens of senior officials to a transport convention in Berlin in recent days, at a time when it is struggling to overcome serious timetable problems that have led to long delays and overcrowding on some of its busiest services.
A new timetable will be published on Thursday and will become operational on Monday week. It will be the fourth such schedule in three months after two botched timetable changes in August and September led commuters to complain of chaos on the railway.
- Ireland’s climate plans ‘entirely inadequate’: Nothing short of rapid transformation of Ireland’s energy, food and transport systems is required “to shift our society on to a sustainable trajectory”, according to the 2024 State of the Environment report.
- Army pulls out of Portlaoise Prison after 51 years: Irish soldiers have been withdrawn from guard duty at Portlaoise Prison after 51 years due to the declining numbers of subversive prisoners.
- Clinical director at hospital where Aoife Johnston died placed on leave due to ‘serious risk’ to patients: The chief clinical director of the Limerick hospital where a teenager died in “avoidable” circumstances in 2022 was placed on leave due to “an immediate and serious risk to the safety, health and welfare of patients”, court documents show.
- Legislation fast-tracked to allow for November general election: Preparations are under way to facilitate an early election should the Coalition leaders decide to go to the country in November, according to several senior political and official sources.
- Weather forecast: Largely dry today with the best of the sunny spells in the north and east with the chance of isolated showers. However, it will become mostly cloudy in the southwest and west with occasional rain and drizzle more frequent in the evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees.
- Israeli air strike on central Beirut medical centre kills six, says Lebanon: Israeli strikes on a central Beirut medical centre have killed at least six people, Lebanon says, after Israel’s military suffered its deadliest day on the Lebanese front in a year of clashes with Iran-backed Hizbullah.
- Karlin Lillington: Do you think online polls are rigged?: What’s your reaction to an online poll? Do you think they’re the honest and unfiltered voice of the people, whether on politics, pet competitions or favoured hairstyles, biscuits and bands?
- Emerging Ireland beat Airlink Pumas with impressive six-try victory in South Africa: Simon Easterby’s wish list for Emerging Ireland might have started with a victory against Airlink Pumas before alighting on other markers, collective and individual.
- Bearú, New Ross: why aren’t more towns producing this kind of food?: Bearú restaurant in New Ross, Co Wexford, run by husband-and-wife team Dave Rowley and Siobhán Ward, opened its doors on July 18th this year.
