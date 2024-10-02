Emerging Ireland beat Airlink Pumas with impressive six-try victory in South Africa

Airlink Pumas 24 Emerging Ireland 36

Emerging Ireland built a victory over Airlink Pumas on the back of six tries, three in each half, and were value for a win that was built on several excellent individual performances, a facility to turn ball over at the breakdown, and a superb lineout.

The scrum, as anticipated, was a mixed bag based on referee Stephan Geldenhuys’ interpretation, while some of the alignment in defence, as expected from a scratch side, was disjointed from time to time. It was not helped by a couple of injuries that forced the backline to reshuffle on several occasions.

Zac Ward shone on attack, Harry Sheridan, James Culhane and Stephen Smyth grafted tirelessly, Matthew Devine had a superb game at scrumhalf, while Hugh Gavin, Seán O’Brien and Ben O’Connor ensured positive gain-lines in attack. Some of the handling and offloading was a treat.

Ireland endured a rigorous examination of their defence in the first three minutes of the game but despite being breached on the gain-line twice they managed to scramble successfully to keep their line intact.

The Pumas turned down an easy three points in favour of kicking to the corner but came away empty-handed. Sam Prendergast’s well-directed punt forced an error, but his next kick was less accurate, a cross-field punt to the unmarked Zac Ward was overcooked in the home side’s 22.

Ireland lost Rob Russell to injury on 12 minutes, Seán O’Brien moved from centre to wing with Jude Postlethwaite introduced in midfield. The visitors did take the lead within 60 seconds, quick hands created space for Ward, but the Olympic Sevens player’s finish was top-class, as he stepped between two tacklers and fended off another.

Prendergast missed the relatively straightforward conversion and also watched a punt drift long to concede a scrum on the hallway line. Irish hooker Stephen Smyth managed a brilliant turnover on his line to lift another period of concerted Pumas’ pressure.

Ireland extended their lead on 27 minutes, the excellent Matthew Devine, took a quick tap inside the home side’s 22, and after a couple of muscular shunts, Darragh Murray dived over the line. Postlethwaite’s missed tackle allowed fullback Tino Swanepoel to escape through a gap and he sent wing Lundi Msenge over for a try.

Sam Prendergast of Emerging Ireland kicks a conversion. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

Clinton Swart converted but Ireland had the final say of the half when Cormac Izuchukwu burrowed over from close range with Prendergast adding a second conversion to leave the tourists 19-7 ahead at the interval.

James Culhane, Izuchukwu, Devine, Smyth, Jack Aungier and Hugh Gavin were very conspicuous in Ireland’s better moments, Ben O’Connor was sharp, and captain Alex Kendellen came up with an important turnover in the build-up to the try while the Ireland lineout was excellent. Three free kicks at the scrum were more a timing issue rather than a pressure one.

Ireland got the second half off to just the start they would have spoken about in the changing room, Harry Sheridan spotted a gap at the breakdown, linked with Devine who sent Smyth over in the corner.

Easterby made a raft of changes to the pack shortly after the resumption and also withdrew Prendergast on 51 minutes. Teenager Alex Usanov made a terrific impact, so too Sean Jansen, while the outstanding Sheridan and Culhane got through a mountain of work.

The second half belonged to Ward though from an Irish attacking perspective, the winger invariably beat multiple tacklers on each carry. Replacement hooker Gus McCarthy crossed for a try off the back of a maul while Ireland were also awarded a penalty try. The Pumas managed a brace of their own from lively fullback Tino Swanepoel.

It was a decent effort from Ireland for a first outing with a scratch side, albeit that there is significant room for improvement.

Scoring sequence – 13 mins: Ward try, 0-5; 27: Murray try, Prendergast conversion, 0-12; 31: Msenge try, C Swart conversion, 7-12; 39: Izuchukwu try, Prendergast conversion, 7-19. Half-time: 7-19. 41: Smyth try, 7-24; 54: Swanepoel try, Swart conversion, 14-24; 60: McCarthy try, 14-29; 72: E Swart try, 19-29; 76: penalty try, 19-36; 79: Swanepoel, try, 24-36.

Airlink Pumas: T Swanepoel; L Msenge, T Pretorius, C Swart, D Adonis; D Visagie, R Gora; E Janeke, J-Henning Campher, S Swiegers; H Theunisson, D Slabbert; N Fisanti, A Fouche, K Dimaza. Replacements: D Osuagwu for Henning-Campher 45 mins; R Fredericks for Gora 45 mins; D Maritz for Janeke 51 mins; E Swart Swiegers 51 mins; T de Klerk for Theunisson 58 mins; W van Niekerk for Visagie 58 mins; P Sobahle for Pretorius 62 mins; M Mashimbyi for Swanepoel 71 mins.

Yellow card: L Msenge (Pumas) 77 mins.

Emerging Ireland: B O’Connor (Munster); R Russell (Leinster), S O’Brien (Munster), H Gavin (Connacht), Z Ward (Ulster); S Prendergast (Leinster), M Devine (Connacht); M Donnelly (Munster), S Smyth (Leinster), J Aungier (Connacht); H Sheridan (Ulster), D Murray (Connacht), C Izuchukwu (Ulster), A Kendellen (Munster, capt), J Culhane (Leinster). Replacements: J Postlethwaite (Ulster) for Russell 12 mins; A Usanov (Leinster) for Donnelly half-time; R Foxe (Munster), 45 mins; G McCarthy (Leinster) for Smyth 50 mins; E O’Connell (Munster) for Izuchukwu 50 mins; S Jansen (Connacht) for Izuchukwu 50 mins; J Murphy (Ulster) for Prendergast 51 mins; E Coughlan (Munster) for Gavin 71 mins.

Referee: S Geldenhuys (South Africa).