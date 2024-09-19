IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Fine Gael surges in opinion poll; temperatures to hit 24 degrees today

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; how Dublin gang grew bigger than the Kinahan cartel in Ireland

MV Shingle, a seized former smuggling ship seized in 2014, was sunk in Killala Bay in Co Mayo yesterday to create Ireland’s first artificial reef. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni
Thu Sept 19 2024 - 08:02
Poll: Approval rating for Harris surges as McDonald’s declines sharply

Support for Fine Gael has increased, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll, with approval ratings for Taoiseach Simon Harris surging since the last poll in early summer.

Support for Sinn Féin has fallen since the last poll, while the personal rating for party leader Mary Lou McDonald also declined sharply.

The results of the poll are likely to intensify pressure on Mr Harris to call an election after the budget.

Analysis: Jump in support for Fine Gael puts it seven points ahead of Sinn Féin

Data: Full poll results

