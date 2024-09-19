Your top stories on Thursday: Fine Gael surges in opinion poll; temperatures to hit 24 degrees today

MV Shingle, a seized former smuggling ship seized in 2014, was sunk in Killala Bay in Co Mayo yesterday to create Ireland’s first artificial reef. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Support for Fine Gael has increased, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll, with approval ratings for Taoiseach Simon Harris surging since the last poll in early summer.

Support for Sinn Féin has fallen since the last poll, while the personal rating for party leader Mary Lou McDonald also declined sharply.

The results of the poll are likely to intensify pressure on Mr Harris to call an election after the budget.

Analysis: Jump in support for Fine Gael puts it seven points ahead of Sinn Féin

Data: Full poll results

London-based lender formally takes control of Press Up hospitality group: London-based lender Cheyne Capital has formally taken control of Press Up Hospitality Group and plans to invest fresh capital into a business founded more than a decade ago by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan.

Leinster go again searching for a fifth star after big-name signings: A year into the Jacques Nienaber experiment and the jury is still out. Had Ciarán Frawley’s late drop goal against Toulouse been a few metres to the right, ala his winning effort in Durban seven weeks later, hiring the Springboks’ two-time World Cup winning coach would have been hailed as a masterstroke.

Hundreds wounded and at least 20 killed in second wave of explosions across Lebanon: Multiple locations across Lebanon including a funeral and a hospital car park were hit on Wednesday in a second consecutive day of explosions targeting the militant group Hizbullah that have rocked the fragile Arab country.

