Your top stories on Thursday: Fine Gael surges in opinion poll; temperatures to hit 24 degrees today

Poll: Approval rating for Harris surges as McDonald’s declines sharply
Support for Fine Gael has increased, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll, with approval ratings for Taoiseach Simon Harris surging since the last poll in early summer.
Support for Sinn Féin has fallen since the last poll, while the personal rating for party leader Mary Lou McDonald also declined sharply.
The results of the poll are likely to intensify pressure on Mr Harris to call an election after the budget.
Analysis: Jump in support for Fine Gael puts it seven points ahead of Sinn Féin
Data: Full poll results
- Weather forecast: Areas of fog will clear later this morning leaving a dry day with long spells of sunshine, turning hazy at times later. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees. Tonight will be dry with mostly clear skies. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 13 degrees. The warm spell is set to continue until at least Saturday.
