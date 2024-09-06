IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Summer 2024 world’s ‘hottest on record’; and meet Ireland’s oldest woman

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; publisher withdraws book portraying Irish family ‘stereotype’; and 25,000 bikes stolen since 2019

Ruby Druce, Ireland’s oldest person at 108 years old, with her great-grandniece Ruby Shields (8), from Castlefin in Co Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne Commissioned by the Irish times
Fri Sept 06 2024 - 08:36
Summer of 2024 was world’s hottest on record, EU climate change monitor says

The world is emerging from its warmest northern hemisphere summer since records began, the European Union’s climate change monitoring service said on Friday, as global warming continues to intensify.

The boreal summer of June to August this year blew past last summer to become the world’s warmest, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a monthly bulletin. The exceptional heat increases the likelihood that 2024 will outrank 2023 as the planet’s warmest year on record.

News in Ireland

The Big Read

Opinion

Sports

World

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters