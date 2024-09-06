Your top stories on Friday: Summer 2024 world’s ‘hottest on record’; and meet Ireland’s oldest woman

Ruby Druce, Ireland’s oldest person at 108 years old, with her great-grandniece Ruby Shields (8), from Castlefin in Co Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne Commissioned by the Irish times

The world is emerging from its warmest northern hemisphere summer since records began, the European Union’s climate change monitoring service said on Friday, as global warming continues to intensify.

The boreal summer of June to August this year blew past last summer to become the world’s warmest, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a monthly bulletin. The exceptional heat increases the likelihood that 2024 will outrank 2023 as the planet’s warmest year on record.

The Big Read

Damning Grenfell fire report puts Kingspan under spotlight: Behailu Kebede, a cab driver who had lived in Grenfell Tower in London for 25 years, was awoken at 12.54am by the sound of the fire alarm in his fourth-floor flat on June 14th, 2017, and found smoke billowing from behind the fridge-freezer in his kitchen.

England return to Lansdowne Road to play their first competitive match in Ireland for 34 years: On June 29th, 2021, I queued alongside thousands of others outside Lansdowne Road. Three years earlier I had bought tickets for a last-16 Euro 2020 match allocated to the Aviva Stadium on that date, which turned out to be between England and Germany, writes James McDermott.

On June 29th, 2021, I queued alongside thousands of others outside Lansdowne Road. Three years earlier I had bought tickets for a last-16 Euro 2020 match allocated to the Aviva Stadium on that date, which turned out to be between England and Germany, writes James McDermott. Ireland v England: TV details, kick-off time, team news and more

Tough climb ahead for friend of Ireland as Michel Barnier is appointed French prime minister: The reaction in Irish political and diplomatic circles when the news came through that Michel Barnier had been appointed French prime minister was one of unqualified delight.

‘She lived on her own until she was 98′: Meet Ireland’s oldest woman: Ruby Druce is unfazed when reminded that she is, at 108 years old, Ireland’s oldest person. “Am I? I think I am,” she says. I will be 109 at the end of the year.” She gives a brief chuckle and then adds: “When your man above pulls the plug, off you go.”

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters