Your top stories on Thursday: Nearly 230,000 children bereft of basics; gold medals for Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly in Paralympic time-trial

Ireland’s Linda Kelly and Katie-George Dunlevy celebrate winning gold in the Women’s B Individual time trial at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Almost 230,000 children are going without basic items and activities for a comfortable life in the State, according to new estimates from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

The number of under-18s experiencing material deprivation has risen by 14 per cent since 2022, its research shows.

Material deprivation is defined as the share of individuals in households unable to afford two or more items from a list of 10 essentials. This rose from 17.7 per cent for those aged under 18 in 2022 to 20.1 per cent last year.

Third-level tech essentials: laptops, smartphones, batteries and bluetooth tags: Primary and secondary schools may already be back in action, but the new college students are only getting to grips with reading lists and student travel passes. So what should you be looking for to help smooth your first few months in higher education?

Coalition gets a corporation tax boost ahead of Budget 2025: Corporation tax receipts more than doubled in August compared with the same month last year, with the latest spike in revenue from the business tax boosting the Government’s financial position ahead of Budget 2025.

Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly win gold in Paralympic time-trial: Bikes galore in the suburbs of Paris on Wednesday afternoon but not an overpriced shelter to be found, only a couple of Irish cyclists worth their weight in gold.

Ireland may well be heading for EU commissioner job disappointment: One by one, the candidates put forward to make up the next team of European Union commissioners have been meeting Ursula von der Leyen over the past fortnight.

