Your top stories on Thursday: Nearly 230,000 children bereft of basics; gold medals for Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly in Paralympic time-trial

Nearly 230,000 children bereft of basics for comfortable life, data shows
Almost 230,000 children are going without basic items and activities for a comfortable life in the State, according to new estimates from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).
The number of under-18s experiencing material deprivation has risen by 14 per cent since 2022, its research shows.
Material deprivation is defined as the share of individuals in households unable to afford two or more items from a list of 10 essentials. This rose from 17.7 per cent for those aged under 18 in 2022 to 20.1 per cent last year.
