Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly win gold in Paralympic time trial

Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Linda Kelly in action during the women's B individual time trial at the Paralympic Games. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Linda Kelly have won gold in the para cycling women’s B individual time trial at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

They were last of the 10-strong field to take to the road, finishing the 28.3km course in 38:16.58.

Josephine Healion and pilot Eve McCrystal placed fifth in the same event, finishing in a time of 41:57.61.

Second went to Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl of Team GB, and bronze was won by their compatriots Lora Fachie and pilot Corrine Hall.

The gold comes after Dunlevy and McCrystal won silver in the B 3,000m individual pursuit on Sunday at the National Velodrome.

Earlier, in the men’s C4 individual time trial, Ronan Grimes finished eighth in a time of 39:01.83, just over 2 minutes and 15 seconds behind gold medallist Kevin le Cunff of France.

In the men’s B individual time trial, Damien Vereker and pilot Mitchell McLaughlin finished seventh, clocking 36:31.09.