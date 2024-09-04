One of the fields used for an Electric Picnic campsite in Stradbally, Co Laois remained strewn with rubbish this week, with sheep grazing in the area.

Almost 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse made in 308 schools run by religious orders and spanning a 30-year period have been disclosed to a Government-appointed inquiry, a damning report published on Tuesday revealed.

In the scoping inquiry’s report, which detailed a systemic culture of abuse in religious-run day and boarding schools throughout the country, 2,395 allegations of abuse were reported against 884 people. Of those accused of abuse, less than half are still alive, according to the report.

It is likely that the true number of allegations made is much higher, the report noted, given the level of underreporting of childhood sexual abuse.

Can you afford to have children?: Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance has called those without children “miserable”. Evidence for misery, however, is arguably more prevalent among parents grappling with childcare costs and careers where parenthood is not supported.

As CEO, will the hangover be even worse for me if something goes wrong on an office night out?: If, after work, someone in our office suggests going for a pint, is the company responsible if someone injures themselves in the bar, on the way home, or even at home?

Kasey McAteer the latest footballer involved in the tangled England-Ireland relations: Kasey McAteer, Northampton-born from Offaly and Belfast grandparents, is the latest in a long line of English footballers declaring for the Republic of Ireland, usually after the Three Lions scouting machine overlooked them at underage level.

‘Although my current job has a structured career path and is secure, I find it meaningless’: Q: Although my current job (finance) has a structured career path, is well compensated and secure, I find it to be quite meaningless and one I find hard to take seriously. To me, it’s all just figures in excel spreadsheets.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters