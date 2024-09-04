IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: ‘Their childhood stopped’ - almost 2,400 abuse allegations in religious run-schools; new plan to build nearly 1,000 homes in Dundrum

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; August was Ireland’s second wettest on record and Government’s Budget 2025 spending plans criticised

One of the fields used for an Electric Picnic campsite in Stradbally, Co Laois remained strewn with rubbish this week, with sheep grazing in the area.
Wed Sept 04 2024 - 07:56
‘Their childhood stopped the day the abuse started’

Almost 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse made in 308 schools run by religious orders and spanning a 30-year period have been disclosed to a Government-appointed inquiry, a damning report published on Tuesday revealed.

In the scoping inquiry’s report, which detailed a systemic culture of abuse in religious-run day and boarding schools throughout the country, 2,395 allegations of abuse were reported against 884 people. Of those accused of abuse, less than half are still alive, according to the report.

It is likely that the true number of allegations made is much higher, the report noted, given the level of underreporting of childhood sexual abuse.

News in Ireland

Personal Finance

  • Can you afford to have children?: Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance has called those without children “miserable”. Evidence for misery, however, is arguably more prevalent among parents grappling with childcare costs and careers where parenthood is not supported.

Opinion

Business

Work Q&A

Sports

World

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters