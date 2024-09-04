‘Their childhood stopped the day the abuse started’
Almost 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse made in 308 schools run by religious orders and spanning a 30-year period have been disclosed to a Government-appointed inquiry, a damning report published on Tuesday revealed.
In the scoping inquiry’s report, which detailed a systemic culture of abuse in religious-run day and boarding schools throughout the country, 2,395 allegations of abuse were reported against 884 people. Of those accused of abuse, less than half are still alive, according to the report.
It is likely that the true number of allegations made is much higher, the report noted, given the level of underreporting of childhood sexual abuse.
