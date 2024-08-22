IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Opposition parties gear up for November election; Irishman serving in Ukrainian presumed dead

Here are the stories you need to start your day, including: former Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long returns to play junior hurling; and Nell McCafferty remembered

Actor Brendan Gleeson at Bewley's Cafe on Grafton St, Dublin on Wednesday, at the launch of the Bewley's Big Coffee Morning for Hospice which takes place on September 26th: Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
Thu Aug 22 2024 - 07:53
Opposition parties gearing up for November general election

Opposition parties are in the midst of “extensive” general election preparations with posters already ordered and full manifestos nearing completion.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has insisted that the general election will be next year, but sources both within the Coalition and within Opposition parties are now planning for a date in mid-November.

A senior Sinn Féin figure said the party would be “mad not to” prepare for an autumn election. Everyone else was doing the same thing, the person added.

News in Ireland

The Big Read

1985 - 18/10/1985 Nell McCafferty at the launching in Dublin yesterday of her book on The Kerry Babies case, "A Woman To Blame". Photograph: Pat Langan . . . neg no 85/10/194
Nell McCafferty at the launch of her book on The Kerry Babies case, A Woman To Blame, in 1985. Photograph: Pat Langan
  • Nell McCafferty obituary: Fearless journalist and campaigner with ‘lovely sense of divilment’: Nell”, she called her autobiography, and that was how she was known. Small, fierce and feisty. That mop of curls, the waft of cigarette smoke, the tongue in cheek smile and her distinctive walk, like a sailor ashore. Everyone soon knew her smoky Derry voice, laconic, challenging, always ready to break into laughter. You never knew what Nell was going to say next. It was often outrageous. She was a character, and she loved to play herself to the hilt. She was also one of the most important Irish journalists of the latter half of the twentieth century. She listened. She paid attention. She told the truth.

Opinion

Business

Sports

Former Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long after taking part in the Hurling For Cancer charity game at Cullen Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

World

Life & Style
  • Are we pampering our pets too much?: There’s always been a whiff of irony to the phrase “it’s a dog’s life”, but the Cambridge Dictionary may need to rethink its definition if actor Demi Moore’s Chihuahua, Pilaf, is any sort of standard-bearer for the current state of canine living.

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters