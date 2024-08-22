Your top stories on Thursday: Opposition parties gear up for November election; Irishman serving in Ukrainian presumed dead

Actor Brendan Gleeson at Bewley's Cafe on Grafton St, Dublin on Wednesday, at the launch of the Bewley's Big Coffee Morning for Hospice which takes place on September 26th: Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Opposition parties are in the midst of “extensive” general election preparations with posters already ordered and full manifestos nearing completion.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has insisted that the general election will be next year, but sources both within the Coalition and within Opposition parties are now planning for a date in mid-November.

A senior Sinn Féin figure said the party would be “mad not to” prepare for an autumn election. Everyone else was doing the same thing, the person added.

The Big Read

Nell McCafferty at the launch of her book on The Kerry Babies case, A Woman To Blame, in 1985. Photograph: Pat Langan

Nell McCafferty obituary: Fearless journalist and campaigner with ‘lovely sense of divilment’: “Nell”, she called her autobiography, and that was how she was known. Small, fierce and feisty. That mop of curls, the waft of cigarette smoke, the tongue in cheek smile and her distinctive walk, like a sailor ashore. Everyone soon knew her smoky Derry voice, laconic, challenging, always ready to break into laughter. You never knew what Nell was going to say next. It was often outrageous. She was a character, and she loved to play herself to the hilt. She was also one of the most important Irish journalists of the latter half of the twentieth century. She listened. She paid attention. She told the truth.

Riots, online safety and rights prove awkward bedfellows: Online safety legislation has popped back into headlines everywhere after a spate of destructive riots staged by far-right protesters, particularly in the UK, writes Karlin Lillington

Former Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long after taking part in the Hurling For Cancer charity game at Cullen Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

There’s no begrudging the continuation of Shane Long’s boy-meets-hurl story: The various sports news aggregator sites know they’re on to a winner with me when they report on stories like Shane Long’s return to Junior C hurling in Tipperary last week.

Sicily yacht sinking: Search to resume for remaining person missing: The search will resume for the remaining person missing after a luxury yacht sank in a storm off the coast of Sicily following the discovery of five bodies inside the wreck.

Are we pampering our pets too much?: There’s always been a whiff of irony to the phrase “it’s a dog’s life”, but the Cambridge Dictionary may need to rethink its definition if actor Demi Moore’s Chihuahua, Pilaf, is any sort of standard-bearer for the current state of canine living.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters