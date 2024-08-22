Opposition parties gearing up for November election, with posters ordered and manifestos nearing completion

Taoiseach Simon Harris has insisted the general election will be next year but sources both within the Coalition and within opposition parties are now planning for a date in mid-November. Photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

Opposition parties are in the midst of “extensive” general election preparations with posters already ordered and full manifestos nearing completion.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has insisted that the general election will be next year, but sources both within the Coalition and within Opposition parties are now planning for a date in mid-November.

A senior Sinn Féin figure said the party would be “mad not to” prepare for an autumn election. Everyone else was doing the same thing, the person added.

Several Government backbenchers said the same, with one candidate confessing that he had been instructed to have his photo taken for his election posters – a process which will be managed by party headquarters.

A Sinn Féin spokesman said the party “is standing candidates in every constituency, and more than one in most constituencies”.

“A total of 40 candidates have already been selected at local conventions. These have yet to be ratified by the respective Cúige and party ardchomhairle. Sinn Féin is on course to meet the required gender threshold.”

He added that conventions would continue, and may run up to the close of nominations for the election, “whenever that may be.”

The Social Democrats are also now planning “as if the election could be called at any moment”. A spokeswoman said the party hoped to have most of their candidates selected by the end of this month, with campaign posters ordered.

The Social Democrats believe the most likely date for the election is mid-November given the budget will be held on October 1st.

The Labour Party said there was now “extensive planning under way” for the upcoming general election. “While we expect an election is most likely to be called in mid-October after the budget, we will be ready for it whenever it happens, and will hit the ground running.”

Party leader Ivana Bacik has appointed Brendan Howlin as the director of elections, and work on drafting a manifesto has been under way since last summer.

“The party gained important insights from the local and European elections on digital campaigning and focused messaging, winning through with strong candidates, many of whom topped the poll, increased their vote or brought in running mates,” a spokeswoman said.

Some 16 selection conventions have been held to date, with more planned by the end of September, while posters are being ordered for candidates as they are selected. The Labour Party will host a parliamentary away day next month which will also be focused on election planning.

Opposition parties are also ramping up efforts to distinguish their policies from those of the Government.

In Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s Dublin Central constituency the party has distributed a leaflet touting a “clear difference on international protection” between Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael, criticising the Government parties for its stance on migration and promising a tougher approach.

It says that Sinn Féin would “only locate centres in areas that can support them” and said there would be a new system for “community consultation and audit”. Sinn Féin would make decision on asylum quickly and “ensure that they are enforced”.

The election speculation also comes amid a continuing row within the Coalition over the planned deferral of the residential zoned tax, which looks set to be delayed in order to prevent “active farmers being penalised”. The tax was due to kick in next year. Taoiseach Simon Harris confirmed these plans may be deferred to avoid active farmers being “wrongly taxed”.

The Irish Times reported tensions within the Green Party over the move, with party TD Steven Matthews describing the plans to defer the tax as “incredible” and “like hiding food in a famine”.

On Wednesday Minister of State for the Environment and Communications Ossian Smyth said a deferral would not be accepted. A Government source has reaffirmed, however, that a deferral remains the most likely route, although efforts are under way across the Coalition to diffuse the row.