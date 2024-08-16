Your top stories on Friday: Dylan McGrath shuts two Dublin restaurants; why ‘living in Australia feels suspiciously easy’

Best Dressed winner at Ladies' Day at the Dublin Horse Show Lorraine Ryan Kelly. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Chef Dylan McGrath shut down two of his Dublin restaurants on Thursday without notice.

Rustic Stone and Brasserie Sixty6, both of which are located on South Great Georges Street, will close with immediate effect. However, Mr McGrath’s other eatery, Fade Street Social, on nearby Fade Street, will remain open.

Brasserie Sixty6, which could accommodate 220 people, had been open for 25 years, with the 120-seat Rustic Stone open since 2010.

After years living in Ireland, everything in Australia feels suspiciously easy: There is a wage gap, an age gap and a housing market gap in Ireland. Those from Generation X who have never had to queue to view a mouldy rental property don’t understand what the fuss is about. Sure they might feel sorry for younger people and say “Isn’t it desperate?” while reading the paper. But they have not felt it in their bones. The hopelessness, the frustration, writes Brianna Parkins.

Lessons in finishing fourth in the Olympics will stand to Rhasidat Adeleke: Finishing fourth in the Olympics is not something any athlete wishes to be reminded about. No matter how near or far away you were from winning a medal, or how many times you replay things over in your head, the result stays the same, writes Sonia O’Sullivan.

US-Russian citizen sentenced to 12 years in jail for donating to Ukraine charity: Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American spa worker, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday by a Russian court after she was found guilty of treason for donating money to a charity supporting Ukraine.

The Women’s Podcast - Elif Shafak: ‘If we want to see how connected we are, we should look at the journey of a single raindrop’

Elif Shafak: There are Rivers in the Sky Listen | 45:11

