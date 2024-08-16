Your top stories on Friday: Dylan McGrath shuts two Dublin restaurants; why ‘living in Australia feels suspiciously easy’

Chef Dylan McGrath shuts two Dublin restaurants
Chef Dylan McGrath shut down two of his Dublin restaurants on Thursday without notice.
Rustic Stone and Brasserie Sixty6, both of which are located on South Great Georges Street, will close with immediate effect. However, Mr McGrath’s other eatery, Fade Street Social, on nearby Fade Street, will remain open.
Brasserie Sixty6, which could accommodate 220 people, had been open for 25 years, with the 120-seat Rustic Stone open since 2010.
