Your top stories on Friday: Dylan McGrath shuts two Dublin restaurants; why ‘living in Australia feels suspiciously easy’

Best Dressed winner at Ladies' Day at the Dublin Horse Show Lorraine Ryan Kelly. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Fri Aug 16 2024 - 08:41

Chef Dylan McGrath shuts two Dublin restaurants

Chef Dylan McGrath shut down two of his Dublin restaurants on Thursday without notice.

Rustic Stone and Brasserie Sixty6, both of which are located on South Great Georges Street, will close with immediate effect. However, Mr McGrath’s other eatery, Fade Street Social, on nearby Fade Street, will remain open.

Brasserie Sixty6, which could accommodate 220 people, had been open for 25 years, with the 120-seat Rustic Stone open since 2010.

  • After years living in Ireland, everything in Australia feels suspiciously easy: There is a wage gap, an age gap and a housing market gap in Ireland. Those from Generation X who have never had to queue to view a mouldy rental property don’t understand what the fuss is about. Sure they might feel sorry for younger people and say “Isn’t it desperate?” while reading the paper. But they have not felt it in their bones. The hopelessness, the frustration, writes Brianna Parkins.
  • The Women’s Podcast - Elif Shafak: ‘If we want to see how connected we are, we should look at the journey of a single raindrop’

Elif Shafak: There are Rivers in the Sky

Listen | 45:11

