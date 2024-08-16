Five motorists fined by gardaí for driving in cycle lanes over four years

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she could not provide the overall number of penalty points given for driving in a cycle lane as it was a function of the courts system and not collated by the Department of Justice. Photograph: John MacDougall/AFP

Just five motorists have been fined by gardaí for driving in cycle lanes in a four-year period, new figures show.

Green Party TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh, who obtained the figures, said they showed policing cycling lanes “just isn’t a priority” and resulted in a situation where drivers feel they can “infringe with impunity”.

“We need to do a hell of a lot better if we’re to create a genuinely safe environment for cyclists, particularly in our urban centres,” he said.

The Garda statistics, which were released to the Waterford TD, show that the fixed charged penalty notices (FCPN) were issued for driving across or on a cycle lane in the period from the start of 2020 to the end of last year. Driving in a cycling lane can incur a fine of €60 and one penalty point if the fine is paid within 28 days.

“The low level of FCPNs issued for these offences is a very clear indication that this just isn’t an enforcement priority,” Mr Ó Cathasaigh said. “Cyclists are among our most vulnerable road users and their protected spaces need to be respected if we’re serious about creating an inclusive and inviting infrastructure for them to use.”

Ciarán Ferrie, a spokesman for cycling campaign group I Bike Dublin, said the figures were “shocking but not surprising”.

“The misuse of cycle lanes is something that most people in our large towns and cities experience on a daily basis and rarely, if ever, is there any evidence of enforcement.”

His group had raised the issue with the Oireachtas Justice Committee, which had recommended the Garda treat it more seriously, he said, adding that he had seen no evidence of a change from the force.

He said enforcement of the law around “the chronic abuse of existing cycling infrastructure is essential” if it was to be seen as a realistic alternative to driving.

In her reply Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she had no role in operational policing decisions. She said she could not provide the overall number of penalty points given for driving in a cycle lane as it was a function of the courts system and not collated by the Department of Justice.

Mr Ó Cathasaigh said a “lack of enforcement creates a culture whereby drivers feel that they can infringe with impunity and without any real prospect of recourse”.

The Garda had not responded to a request for comment at time of publication.