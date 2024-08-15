Electric Picnic 2024: Friday stage times for all the top areas, weather forecast and more

Tents and wellies at the ready? After much anticipation the first day of Electric Picnic is finally here. Whether you’re on your way to Stradbally or settling in at your campsite, plan your day in advance and make the most of this year’s Friday lineup. From Noah Kahan on the Main Stage to Villagers in Rankin’s Wood, we have all the acts and stage times you’ll want to know below.

What’s the weather forecast?

With a mix of cloud and sunny spells expected, it appears as if the first day of the festival will be graced with pleasant weather and top temperatures of 19 degrees. So no need to break out the wellies and raincoat – for now.

This year's Electric Picnic site map

Stage times

Main Stage

Electric Arena

10.45pm-midnight Faithless

9.15-10.15pm Nas

7.45-8.45pm Ethel Cain

6.15-7.15pm Ryan McMullan

Rankin’s Wood

10-11pm Villagers

8.45-9.30pm Kojaque

7.30-8.15pm Jessie Murph

6.15-7pm Good Neighbours

Terminus Stage

10.30pm-midnight Skin on Skin

9-10.30pm XClub

7.45-9pm Prozak

6.30-7.45pm Datsko

Three Music Stage

8.45-9.30pm NewDad

7.15-8pm Odhran Muphy

6-6.45pm Dug

More on this year’s Electric Picnic

For all the latest festival news, reviews and more, download The Irish Times app