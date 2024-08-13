Investigations launched into death of man (60s) attacked by bull on Co Limerick farm

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are carrying out separate enquiries into the death of a man following an attack by a bull in Lisnagry, Co Limerick. Photograph: iStock

Two investigations were launched into the death of a man on a farm in Co Limerick on Tuesday morning.

The man, in his 60s, suffered fatal injuries after being attacked by a bull on farmland at Lisnagry.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are carrying out separate enquiries into the man’s death.

“Gardaí in Castleconnell are investigating the death of a man in his 60s following an incident on a farm in Lisnagry, Co. Limerick. Gardaí were alerted this morning Tuesday 13th August, 2024 after the man’s body was discovered on farmland,” stated a Garda spokeswoman.

“The HSA attended the scene and are conducting their investigation.”

“The body of the man has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem will take place in due course.”

“A file will now be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.”

A HSA spokeswoman stated: “The HSA are of aware of this incident and have launched an investigation, No further information is available at this time.”

The HSA recorded 16 farm-related deaths in 2023, an increase of four farm deaths on 2022, with half of those killed on farms last year aged 65 or older.