Your top stories on Tuesday: Ireland faces far greater cyberattack risk over next two years; anti-immigrant protest outside Garda HQ descends into chaos

Audience members applaud siblings Eiliish (5) and Senan McCormack from Athlone playing on their impromptu stage at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford town yesterday. The Fleadh runs until next Sunday, August 11th. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

There is a “far greater” risk of significant cyberattacks in Ireland in the next two years than in previous times, the head of Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has said.

The centre’s director, Richard Browne, has warned that the risks have multiplied and there is a “significantly heightened geopolitical risk” at the moment.

The NCSC will on Tuesday publish the State’s first publicly available National Cyber Emergency Plan outlining how such events will be declared, managed and co-ordinated.

The Big Read

‘I feel so alive playing camogie. I feel Irish when I play it. I feel like Cú Chulainn!’: From a librarian from a small town in Minnesota, to learning Irish and playing camogie in Dublin city, in the course of a few years: It’s been quite the life journey for Talia Earle.

Temu runs €720m in revenue through Irish subsidiary: Temu, a US-based online marketplace that sells products manufactured in China, ran $790 million (€720 million) in income through an Irish company in its first 17 months of operation, new accounts show.

Anna Galvin on ending Kerry’s 31-year All-Ireland wait: ‘When the third goal went in, I nearly started crying on the pitch’: The Kerry player says one of the keys to her team’s win over Galway in Sunday’s All-Ireland final was their focus in the build-up.

‘Sustained violence’: UK rioting continues for seventh day as more than 370 arrested: Police officers have been injured during “sustained violence” in Plymouth as rioting continued for a seventh day after the Southport stabbings with more than 370 arrests made so far.

Five days in Estonia: Saunas, bears, wolves, and an extraordinary experience I will never forget: Artistic leanings, Soviet shadows and a playful sense of humour: The Tallinn Fringe and Tartu 2024 are two great reasons to visit Estonia, writes Gemma Tipton.

Looking for filth on screen - how the Irish film censor’s role has changed: Irish Times chief film correspondent Donald Clarke trawls through the archives to explain how films are classified, why the office of the Irish film censor changed to film classification – and why in this digital age films are still age rated.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters