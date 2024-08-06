Your top stories on Tuesday: Ireland faces far greater cyberattack risk over next two years; anti-immigrant protest outside Garda HQ descends into chaos

Ireland faces far greater cyberattack risk over next two years, security centre warns
There is a “far greater” risk of significant cyberattacks in Ireland in the next two years than in previous times, the head of Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has said.
The centre’s director, Richard Browne, has warned that the risks have multiplied and there is a “significantly heightened geopolitical risk” at the moment.
The NCSC will on Tuesday publish the State’s first publicly available National Cyber Emergency Plan outlining how such events will be declared, managed and co-ordinated.
