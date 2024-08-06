IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Ireland faces far greater cyberattack risk over next two years; anti-immigrant protest outside Garda HQ descends into chaos

Kellie Harrington and showjumpers go for Olympic gold; anti-immigrant protest outside Garda Headquarters descends into chaos

Audience members applaud siblings Eiliish (5) and Senan McCormack from Athlone playing on their impromptu stage at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford town yesterday. The Fleadh runs until next Sunday, August 11th. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Tue Aug 06 2024 - 08:04

Ireland faces far greater cyberattack risk over next two years, security centre warns

There is a “far greater” risk of significant cyberattacks in Ireland in the next two years than in previous times, the head of Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has said.

The centre’s director, Richard Browne, has warned that the risks have multiplied and there is a “significantly heightened geopolitical risk” at the moment.

The NCSC will on Tuesday publish the State’s first publicly available National Cyber Emergency Plan outlining how such events will be declared, managed and co-ordinated.

News in Ireland

The Big Read

Opinion

Business

Sports

World

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters