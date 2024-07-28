Clodagh Phelan ‘a kind-hearted, beautiful child’ who ‘loved and adored’ her team-mates, funeral hears

Clodagh Phelan died after she fell from the seventh floor of a hotel in Mallorca in Spain

The mother of a Co Wicklow girl who died in a fall from a balcony while holidaying in Spain has told a funeral service of her family’s heartbreak in losing their only daughter, “a kind-hearted, beautiful child”.

Clodagh Phelan (11), from Newbawn, Rathdrum, died in the tragic incident early on Monday morning, at the Club Mac Hotel her family was staying in northeast Majorca.

In an emotional tribute delivered from the altar of the Holy Trinity Church in Castlemacadam, Avoca on Sunday afternoon, Valerie Phelan told the packed congregation of Clodagh’s zest for life, her sporting prowess, and love for her family, team-mates and school.

She was a “ferocious warrior” – be it on the pitch or the athletics track – but ultimately, what Clodagh loved the most about sport was her team-mates, Ms Phelan said. “She absolutely loved and adored every team member of each team she played on.”

Many of those in attendance wore the colours of local sportsclubs – including Rathdrum Rugby Club, Clara GAA, Wicklow Hockey Club and Parnell Athletics Club – while others held yellow, white and red roses.

Clodagh’s school, St Saviour’s National School Rathdrum, featured heavily at the funeral – teachers led her schoolmates in song and poem throughout the service.

“She was so enthusiastic and so excited about what went on everyday in her wonderful, wonderful school,” Ms Phelan said. “It was such a happy place for her.”

Clodagh was a also fan of Taylor Swift, her mother said, and saw her perform at the Aviva Stadium just last month.

“Oh my goodness, she had some night,” Ms Phelan said. “I think she managed to convert me into becoming a Swiftie.”

She also loved to spend time baking with her mother, Ms Phelan said, and also worked to save pocket money so she could buy thoughtful presents for her grandparents and brothers.

The funeral service was led by Rev Suzanne Harris, who spoke of how Clodagh had “touched the lives of so many people in so many different ways”.

She said that the local community was wrestling with the grief and shock at Clodagh’s tragic passing.

Taoiseach Simon Harris was represented at the funeral by Captain Ronan Molloy of the Defence Forces.

Following the service, Clodagh was buried at the nearby Ballinatone Cemetery, Rathdrum. She is survived by her father Liam, mother Valerie, brothers Will and David and extended family.