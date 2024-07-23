‘Warrior on the field’: GAA and rugby clubs pay tribute to Clodagh Phelan (11)

Clodagh Phelan (11) – who died after she fell from a hotel balcony in Majorca, Spain, on Monday morning – has been described as a talented child who arrived at all of her football matches “with a smile from ear to ear, boots on and ready to smash it”.

Clara LGFA, based in Laragh/Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, said it received the news “no club wants to receive”.

“We are heartbroken that Clodagh has been taken from us too soon, and our entire club is feeling this loss deeply.

“Clodagh was not only a talented footballer but also a cherished member of our community. She excelled at so many sports in her life, including GAA, rugby, camogie, and athletics, always showing her remarkable abilities on and off the field,” said the club statement on Facebook.

“She was our warrior on the field and showed how proud she was to put on her Clara jersey at every game. Her passion, energy, and love for the game inspired us all. She was always smiling, bringing joy and positivity to everyone around her.”

Management at the club said that Clodagh was a “joy” to watch as her skill in reading the game was second to none.

“She always arrived with a smile from ear to ear, boots on, and ready to smash it on the field. Clodagh’s witty, confident character would make any of her coaches day. She encouraged her teammates no matter what, embodying the true spirit of sportsmanship.

“She had a perfect attitude. Clodagh was a ferocious competitor, never gave up, never stopped working. But she was also the kindest person you would ever meet. She listened, she wanted to learn, but she had the right amount of divilment and character in her too she loved playing football and she loved her teammates,” the club said.

“Her parents Valerie and Liam took great pride in watching her play GAA for Clara. We send our love and strength to Clodagh’s parents, Valerie and Liam, her brothers, Will and David, her extended family, and her wide circle of friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time.

“Rest in peace, Clodagh. You will forever be in our hearts and missed dearly.”

Meanwhile, Rathdrum Rugby Club said in a statement, also posted on Facebook, that they were “stunned” by the tragic passing of their “little star” Clodagh.

The club offered their thoughts and condolences to her parents Valerie and Liam, brothers Will and David and the extended Phelan and Hobson families.

They said Clodagh was “truly a class apart” with an “outstanding” future ahead of her.

“A rare talent with a combination of pure athletic capability, skill, sense of team, and as anyone who ever had the privilege to see her play will know well, a singular will to win the battle. Above all Clodagh was just a fantastic little person with a massive heart and infectious personality,” the club said.

“In April of this year, Clodagh joined her team for a half-time exhibition match during an Ireland Womens’ Six Nations international at Musgrave Park. Such was her performance that she was selected as Player of the Match by the discerning Munster Rugby Selection Panel. A proud moment for her family and the club.

“With her family, teammates, friends and the broader community in which her family are deeply rooted, we are devastated by her loss. We stand united, ready to offer solace and support to all who mourn during this deeply sad period. Clodagh’s legacy and impact in her short life will remain with Rathdrum RFC forever.”