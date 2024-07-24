IrelandMorning Briefing

Wednesday’s top stories: Ex-KKK member mentors Irish far-right; Ireland favourites as Olympic rugby begins

Here are the top stories you need to start your day including: Major inquiry into school abuse recommended; Officials advise congestion charges

December 6th, 1983: Frank Silva, self-proclaimed grand dragon of the California Ku Klux Klan, says cross burning was part of a religious ceremony. Photograph: Mike Sergieff/Los Angeles Herald Examiner/Los Angeles Public Library
Wed Jul 24 2024 - 07:34

Former Ku Klux Klan ‘grand dragon’ is mentoring Irish far-right extremists

A former senior member of the Ku Klux Klan and convicted terrorist has been meeting remotely with Irish far-right activists to provide advice and encouragement in relation to anti-immigration protests.

Frank L Silva, who also goes by Frank DeSilva, was a prominent figure in the US white supremacist movement of the 1980s. As well as being the leader of the Los Angeles chapter of the Ku Klux Klan and holding the rank of “grand dragon”, he was a founding member of “the Order”, a neo-Nazi terror group that carried out a string of violent crimes across the US before being dismantled by the FBI.

Olympics: Ireland Men’s Rugby Sevens Team In Tours, France Harry McNulty, Terry Kennedy, Zac Ward and Jack Kelly. Photograph: Dan SHeridan/INPHO

