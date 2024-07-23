Top 10% of Irish earners now paying almost two-thirds of income tax and USC

For the year to date income tax remains just over €200m behind target. Photograph: iStock

The top 10 per cent of income earners in Ireland will account for almost two thirds of the income tax and USC (universal social charge) collected this year, according to the Government’s high-level tax strategy group.

In its annual batch of papers aimed at informing budgetary policy, the group noted Ireland had one of the most progressive income tax systems in the developed world.

The top 10 per cent of higher earners (those earning over €102,000 per annum) will be responsible for 63 per cent of all the income tax and USC collected in 2024, it said. The top 1 per cent of earners (those earning €290,000 and above) will account for almost a quarter receipts (24.4 per cent) this year.

At the same, those earning less than €69,000, which represents the bottom 80 per cent of income earners, would contribute 21 per cent of total income tax and USC receipts.

“This raises the question, from an economic and fiscal perspective, as to whether this level of progressivity is appropriate or whether it places an excessive burden on other income earners,” the group said.

“The risk is that high marginal tax rates may have adverse consequences inter alia for work incentives and competitiveness including the ability to attract inward investment linked to the availability of high-skilled workers,” it said.

Income tax, comprising PAYE, USC and other elements, was the largest single source of revenue for the Government last year, generating just under €33 billion, 37 per cent of the the Government’s total tax take.

“Given the upward trend in macroeconomic factors such as numbers in employment and wage growth”, total income tax receipts are expected to increase by 5.6 per cent or €1.9 billion in 2024.

The group also highlighted a growing a concentration risk within the State’s income tax base with more than 40 per cent of all income tax and USC receipts generated now coming from multinationals (both Irish and foreign-owned).

While referencing the concentration risk around Ireland’s corporate tax base with just 10 large multinationals accounting for more than half of receipts, the group also warned.

“A shock to one or more of the small number of high-income sectors could also represent a significant vulnerability for the public finances and one whose impact may not be gradual,” it said.

The group’s income tax also costs a number of possible tax changes. It estimated that indexing the income tax against average wage growth of 4.5 per cent would cost just under €1.2 billion for the full year.

Increasing standard rate of income tax cut-off point, the threshold at which earners starting paying the top rate of 40 per cent, from €42,000 to €43,890 (equivalent to 4.5 per cent wage growth) would cost €465 million.

Alternatively reducing the top rate of income tax from 40 per cent to 39 per cent would cost the exchequer €525 million a year.