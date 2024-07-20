Funeral for brother and sister (70s) killed in Donegal crash to be held on Sunday

Siblings Una and PJ McGettigan died in a two-car crash in Kilmacrennan, Co Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne

A brother and sister who were killed in a late-night road crash in Co Donegal are to be laid to rest this Sunday.

PJ McGettigan and sister Una, both in their 70s, were killed instantly when their car was involved in a two-vehicle collision in the village of Kilmacrennan on Wednesday night.

A woman in her 40s in the other car suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The McGettigans are to be laid to rest on Sunday at separate graveyards.

Mr McGettigan will be buried following noon requiem Mass at St Columba’s Church in Termon, while Ms McGettigan will be laid to rest a short time later following 3pm requiem Mass at the Church of St John the Baptist in Carrigart.

Both were originally from Gleneraugh in Carrigart and were well-known and respected in their communities.

Having retired after a career as a psychiatric nurse, PJ retrained as a physiotherapist and ran a successful business locally. The father-of-three was also very well known in boxing circles and was a coach with Termon Boxing Club and Carrigart Boxing Club.

Una had worked in the Fruit of the Loom clothing factory. The pair were described as being very close to each other.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to the crash to come forward

Eight people have died on Donegal roads so far this year compared with ten for all of last year.

Insp Seamus McGonigle, head of the Garda Traffic Corps for Co Donegal, said: “I would issue a general appeal for people to take care at all times when out on Donegal’s roads. I would ask them to always wear a seat belt, not to speed and to never drink or drive under the influence.”