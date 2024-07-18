Your top stories on Thursday: Attack victim calls for zero tolerance approach for violent soldiers; Biden tests positive for Covid as Democrats’ doubts deepen

PJ Byrne was knocked unconscious during an attack by two off-duty members of the Defence Forces outside a Dublin nightclub in 2012.

Attack victim calls for zero tolerance approach for violent soldiers

There should be no tolerance for serving Defence Forces members convicted of serious offences, according to the victim of a violent street attack carried out by two soldiers.

PJ Byrne was knocked unconscious during the incident which involved two off-duty Irish troops outside a Dublin nightclub in 2012. His friend and another woman were also attacked in the incident.

