Your top stories on Thursday: Attack victim calls for zero tolerance approach for violent soldiers; Biden tests positive for Covid as Democrats’ doubts deepen

Attack victim calls for zero tolerance approach for violent soldiers
There should be no tolerance for serving Defence Forces members convicted of serious offences, according to the victim of a violent street attack carried out by two soldiers.
PJ Byrne was knocked unconscious during the incident which involved two off-duty Irish troops outside a Dublin nightclub in 2012. His friend and another woman were also attacked in the incident.
- ‘I can’t overstate the significance of this meeting’: Harris and Starmer begin Anglo-Irish ‘reset’: Simon Harris and Keir Starmer were dining on roast cod at the Chequers country estate on Wednesday evening when the British prime minister told the Taoiseach of his love for Donegal. He spent part of his honeymoon there in 2007 and says that he “fell in love with the place”.
- Gardaí identify suspect in online death threat against McDonald: Gardaí are investigating an online death threat made against Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald by a man who said he would shoot and kill her.
- Pedestrian (40s) killed by stolen car in north Co Dublin hit and run: A pedestrian in his 40s has died after being knocked down by a stolen car in a hit and run incident in north Dublin.
- New process to strip Irish citizenship is passed by Oireachtas: A new process to strip citizenship from Irish citizens has been passed by the Oireachtas more than three years after the previous system was struck down by the Supreme Court.
- Weather forecast: Thursday will start off cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in most areas. Brighter weather will develop in the west later this morning and will extend eastwards this afternoon and evening. Eastern areas will stay cloudy and damp all day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees. Tonight, any lingering rain or drizzle in the east will clear and it will be become largely dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees.
- It’s taken years of discrimination to start the fires in Coolock. It will take years to put them out: “I can’t afford bread or milk because of yous,” screamed a woman as the line of gardaí moved people back from the site of the burning diggers. Hours earlier, a worker had been taken away on a stretcher to jeers from the gathered crowd. As more gardaí arrived, the situation quickly descended into chaos, writes Spicebag.
- Ireland’s victory over France shows they can live with the world’s best. The FAI can’t waste this opportunity: A terrible week for women in Irish football is instantly followed by some unforgettable days. I hope the players that came before the current Republic of Ireland team were able to enjoy the scenes at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
- Biden tests positive for Covid as Democrats’ doubts deepen over candidacy: US president Joe Biden was diagnosed with Covid on Wednesday and cancelled events to self-isolate at his home in Delaware amid deepening doubts among Democrats over his candidacy in the presidential race against Donald Trump.
- Lotus Eaters review: New Asian-inspired Dublin restaurant is likely to be a crowd-pleaser: Jay Fai, a diminutive woman in her late 70s, wears flying goggles when she prepares her legendary brown crab omelette. She cooks it in a wok over the rasping flames of charcoal at her street food cafe in Bangkok. Hence the eye protection.
