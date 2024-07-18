Girl (5) injured in Parnell Square stabbing may be discharged from hospital within months, says mother

The mother of a five-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a stabbing on Parnell Square in Dublin city last November has said she is in “great spirits” and hopes she will be discharged before the autumn.

The girl was one of three children attacked outside Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square, on the afternoon of November 23rd. She suffered the most serious injuries of the three. The other children, a boy and a girl, were discharged from hospital in November.

A care worker who was also stabbed in the attack spent more than a week in intensive care in the Mater hospital and was discharged from hospital shortly before Christmas.

In an update on GoFundMe, the girl’s mother wrote: “Our little warrior has been doing well and there is talk of a discharge before autumn. Even after a nasty stomach bug, she is doing well with her feeds, and she enjoys play time and her therapies.

“She is able to communicate what she likes, doesn’t like, and is in great spirits. She has now become more interested in playing with sand, play dough, colouring. She has also been able to work on her maths and spelling. We are looking forward to the next chapter. Thank you all so much for the love and support.”

To date, more than €94,000 has been raised for the young girl and her family for medical costs.

Riad Bouchaker (50), of no fixed abode, was charged with three counts of attempted murder on December 21st last. He was further charged with causing serious harm to a care worker, with the assault of a man at the scene and with assault causing harm to three children. He was also charged with the possession and production of a weapon, a 36cm kitchen knife. He remains in custody awaiting trial.

The incident last November sparked a far-right gathering in the city in the hours after the attack, followed by riots, arson attacks, clashes with gardaí and looting of shops.