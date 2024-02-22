Parnell Square stabbing accused sent forward for trial to Central Criminal Court

Emergency services at the scene of a stabbing incident on Parnell Square, Dublin on November 23rd. Photograph: Kitty Holland

A man charged with the attempted murder of three children during a knife attack on Parnell Square in Dublin has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

A young girl was left in a serious condition after the incident on November 23rd last, which sparked a riot in the north inner city. Two other children and a creche worker were injured during the incident.

Riad Bouchaker (50), of no fixed abode, was charged on December 21st last and remanded in custody. He appeared before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday where State solicitor Paul Bond said the book of evidence had been completed.

The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment on eight charges in the book of evidence.

READ MORE

Judge Alan Mitchell agreed to Mr Bond’s request to grant a return for trial order, sending the accused’s case forward to the Central Criminal Court.

Legal aid was granted to include senior counsel due to the seriousness of the case and its trial venue, and for the book of evidence to be translated into Arabic. The accused has yet to indicate a plea.

Dublin District Court previously heard the accused made “no reply” when charged with the attempted murder of a female child. His answer to a charge of attempting murder a second girl was, “I am a sick person”. He had no response when charged with the attempted murder of a male child.

In addition, Mr Bouchaker was charged with assault causing harm to a boy and a girl. He was charged with causing serious harm to a care worker and with assault causing harm to a French man at the scene. He was also charged with the production of a 36cm kitchen knife.