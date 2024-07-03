Aer Lingus cancels 76 more flights from July 8th amid pilot action

Aer Lingus has announced that it will cancel 76 additional flights from July 8th to 10th as a result of its pilots work to rule with the move coming just hours ahead of a Labour Court hearing aimed at resolving the dispute.

As on most other days since the dispute began, the bulk of the cancellations are on short-haul business routes to airports in cities including London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels and Frankfurt with one flight to the US impacted each day.

All told close to 500 flights have now been cancelled since the work-to-rule began a week ago with 120 flights cancelled last Saturday as a result of an all out strike by pilots that lasted for eight hours.

The cancellations are amid industrial action from the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa). Both parties are due to resume talks at the Labour Court this afternoon.

“In order to continue to protect as many services as possible from the continuing and highly disruptive impact of IALPA’s continuing industrial action, Aer Lingus has had to take the step of cancelling 76 additional flights over the course of Monday 8th July to Wednesday 10th July (inclusive),” the company said in a statement.

“Implementing these cancellations is to enable us to protect as many services as possible for as many of our customers as possible. These cancellations will be implemented today, and details will be communicated to impacted customers.”

Customers who are impacted by the fresh wave ofcancellations will be given the option to change their flights for free.

They will also be able to claim a refund or voucher.

“Aer Lingus fully understands the anxiety being experienced by customers given the uncertainty caused by IALPA’s industrial action and is giving impacted customers as many options as possible,” the company’s statement concluded.

