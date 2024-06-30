Man (80s) dies after quad bike accident on Achill Island

Gardaí, fire brigade personnel and members of the local coastguard unit attended at the scene of the incident. Photograph: iStock

A man has been pronounced dead following a quad bike crash on Achill Island, Co Mayo, early on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, who was in his 80s, had been riding the quad bike on the approach road to Purteen Harbour.

He was trapped after the vehicle overturned at approximately 1.45pm outside the village of Keel.

Gardaí, fire brigade personnel and members of the local coastguard unit were at the scene, and road diversions were in place later on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE

The driver of the quad bike was pronounced dead at the scene. His body will be conveyed to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Some 93 people have people killed on the country’s road so far this year.