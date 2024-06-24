Your top stories on Monday: Judge at centre of Cathal Crotty controversy to retire this week; updated list of cancelled Aer Lingus flights

Front page photo: Hollie Keegan (8), niece of Mary Teresa Keegan and Martina Elaine Keegan, who died in the Stardust fire, looking at the wreaths that were laid during a ceremony of commemoration for the victims and survivors of the fire, which was held at the Garden of Remembrance, Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A judge who last week imposed a three-year suspended sentence on soldier Cathal Crotty for assaulting a woman in Limerick, a decision that prompted a public outcry, is due to retire this week.

Tom O’Donnell, who serves as a judge of the District and Circuit courts in Limerick, and was a solicitor before that, is to serve his last day on the bench on Wednesday.

The date was confirmed some weeks ago as Judge O’Donnell has reached retirement age and the development is not connected to the controversy that followed his decision in the Crotty case.

Taylor Swift fans without a ticket for this weekend’s sold-out Dublin concerts have been warned over possible scams. Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Holiday budgets: Here are some ways to rein in your spending abroad: Holidays overseas can be a dangerous time when it comes to losing the run of our finances, handing our money over too easily as we lounge in the sun.

The Schemozzle: End of the championship road yet again for Mayo: So, Mayo are out — and it bodes well for Derry in the longer term. While Kevin McStay’s men have yet to get their hands on Sam (you may have heard something about their odyssey), by this stage they must surely be the ultimate gatekeepers.

The dispiriting fact is the future of US democracy may hinge on TV debates: How do you run a debate between two men whose combined age is two-thirds that of the US republic?

Seán Moncrieff: I have no idea why a woman at a dinner party decided to tell this untrue story about me: This story is about the fact that my name was in the papers quite a bit that summer, and so I came up in conversation at a certain dinner party. I wasn’t at this dinner party. I was told about it afterwards.

