Your top stories on Monday: Judge at centre of Cathal Crotty controversy to retire this week; updated list of cancelled Aer Lingus flights

Judge at centre of Cathal Crotty controversy to retire this week
A judge who last week imposed a three-year suspended sentence on soldier Cathal Crotty for assaulting a woman in Limerick, a decision that prompted a public outcry, is due to retire this week.
Tom O’Donnell, who serves as a judge of the District and Circuit courts in Limerick, and was a solicitor before that, is to serve his last day on the bench on Wednesday.
The date was confirmed some weeks ago as Judge O’Donnell has reached retirement age and the development is not connected to the controversy that followed his decision in the Crotty case.
News in Ireland
- Aer Lingus row intensifies as travel association accuses pilots of ‘cruel timing’ for strike: The dispute at Aer Lingus has worsened with the airline accusing the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) of “blackmail” and the union responding with claims of “greed” and refusing to rule out an all-out strike.
- ‘Hopefully you are executed’: Man accused of sending threatening messages to three TDs found not guilty: A man accused of sending threatening messages to three TDs has been found not guilty by direction of a court after a warrant to search his home as part of the Garda investigation was found to have been invalid.
- An Bord Pleanála decision rates decline sharply in 2023: Backlogs at An Bord Pleanála meant decision rates plummeted last year with only one-quarter of cases determined on deadline, despite a substantial injection of resources in the beleaguered planning body.
- Snapshot Poll: Immigration top issue noticed by voters last month: Immigration is once again the issue that is most noticed by voters when asked about the Government’s performance, according to the latest monthly Snapshot poll by Ipsos for The Irish Times.
- Weather forecast: Today will be a mainly dry, though cloudy for a time, but with spells of sunshine developing, the best of these across the midlands and east. It’s likely to stay mostly cloudy in southern and western coastal parts, with some mist at times, but with a few spots of light drizzle. Towards evening cloud will thicken along western and northwestern coasts, bringing light rain and drizzle. A warm and a humid day with highest temperatures generally of 20 to 25 degrees, but lower along western and southern coasts. It will become cloudier tonight with scattered patches of rain and drizzle spreading from the west, along with a few patches of mist and fog. A mild, humid night with temperatures not falling below 11 to 15 degrees.
Business
- Taylor Swift fans warned of ticket scams ahead of Dublin concerts: Taylor Swift fans without a ticket for this weekend’s sold-out Dublin concerts have been warned that offers of tickets, particularly at prices that seem too good to be true, could be related to scams.
- Asking prices for Irish homes climb 6.7% in second quarter: Asking prices for Irish homes rose at an annual pace of 6.7 per cent in the second quarter, as demand continues to far outstrip supply, according to Daft.ie.
Your Money
- Holiday budgets: Here are some ways to rein in your spending abroad: Holidays overseas can be a dangerous time when it comes to losing the run of our finances, handing our money over too easily as we lounge in the sun.
Opinion
- Joe Humphreys: Lineker’s ‘bald patch’ jibe hurt Lampard - luckily, there is one treatment for hair loss
- Una Mullally: I had the luxury for a few years to not have to question holding my wife’s hand on the street
Sports
- The Schemozzle: End of the championship road yet again for Mayo: So, Mayo are out — and it bodes well for Derry in the longer term. While Kevin McStay’s men have yet to get their hands on Sam (you may have heard something about their odyssey), by this stage they must surely be the ultimate gatekeepers.
World
- The dispiriting fact is the future of US democracy may hinge on TV debates: How do you run a debate between two men whose combined age is two-thirds that of the US republic?
Life & Style
- Seán Moncrieff: I have no idea why a woman at a dinner party decided to tell this untrue story about me: This story is about the fact that my name was in the papers quite a bit that summer, and so I came up in conversation at a certain dinner party. I wasn’t at this dinner party. I was told about it afterwards.
