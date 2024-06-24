IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Judge at centre of Cathal Crotty controversy to retire this week; updated list of cancelled Aer Lingus flights

Here are the stories making the news today, including: the relentless rise and rise of Irish house prices; and Taylor Swift fans without a ticket warned over possible scams

Front page photo: Hollie Keegan (8), niece of Mary Teresa Keegan and Martina Elaine Keegan, who died in the Stardust fire, looking at the wreaths that were laid during a ceremony of commemoration for the victims and survivors of the fire, which was held at the Garden of Remembrance, Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Mon Jun 24 2024 - 15:08

Judge at centre of Cathal Crotty controversy to retire this week

A judge who last week imposed a three-year suspended sentence on soldier Cathal Crotty for assaulting a woman in Limerick, a decision that prompted a public outcry, is due to retire this week.

Tom O’Donnell, who serves as a judge of the District and Circuit courts in Limerick, and was a solicitor before that, is to serve his last day on the bench on Wednesday.

The date was confirmed some weeks ago as Judge O’Donnell has reached retirement age and the development is not connected to the controversy that followed his decision in the Crotty case.

Taylor Swift fans without a ticket for this weekend’s sold-out Dublin concerts have been warned over possible scams. Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

