Your top stories on Friday: ‘I’m going to die’: Woman beaten unconscious by soldier condemns ‘horrific’ sentence; Aer Lingus cancels flights

Natasha O'Brien (24) who was assaulted by serving Irish soldier Cathal Crotty (22), of Parkroe Heights, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, at O’Connell Street, Limerick in 2022. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

A woman beaten into unconsciousness by a serving soldier on O’Connell Street in Limerick has described the fully suspended sentence he received on Thursday for the unprovoked assault on her as “horrific”.

Natasha O’Brien told Limerick Circuit Criminal Court she had thought she would not survive the incident in which Cathal Crotty, (22), of Parkroe Heights, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, kept punching her after she had been knocked to the ground by two initial blows.

To paraphrase Daniel O’Connell, Aer Lingus’s difficulty should be Ryanair’s opportunity... but the reason for O’Leary’s uncharacteristic emollience is not too hard to fathom, writes . Big pay rises for Aer Lingus pilots are bad news for Ryanair. Consumer rights: What are my rights if industrial action at Aer Lingus affects my holiday plans? The airline has clear obligations to all its passengers under EU directive 261. If you are travelling to another country and your outbound flight is cancelled then Aer Lingus will have to offer a refund or a rerouting on the next available flight or at a later time of your choosing.

Irish consumers paying 42% more for goods and services than EU counterparts: Irish consumers pay on average 42 per cent more for basic goods and services than their European Union counterparts, according to Eurostat’s latest price comparison survey.

Last year Rhasidat Adeleke turned up for the National Championships to meet supporters even though she couldn't race. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Chance to show appreciation of Rhasidat Adeleke at the National Championships: One of the first dates to go into my racing diary every summer was the National Championships. Especially in an Olympic year, writes Sonia O’Sullivan.

How Taylor Swift ushered in a new era of exorbitant ticket prices Listen | 24:31

