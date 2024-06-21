Your top stories on Friday: ‘I’m going to die’: Woman beaten unconscious by soldier condemns ‘horrific’ sentence; Aer Lingus cancels flights

‘I’m going to die’: Woman beaten by soldier condemns suspended sentence
A woman beaten into unconsciousness by a serving soldier on O’Connell Street in Limerick has described the fully suspended sentence he received on Thursday for the unprovoked assault on her as “horrific”.
Natasha O’Brien told Limerick Circuit Criminal Court she had thought she would not survive the incident in which Cathal Crotty, (22), of Parkroe Heights, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, kept punching her after she had been knocked to the ground by two initial blows.
