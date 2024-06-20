Aer Lingus to cancel up to a fifth of flights from Wednesday

Aer Lingus will cancel up to one in five flights from next Wednesday to combat planned industrial action by pilots. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Aer Lingus will cancel up to one in five flights from next Wednesday in response to planned industrial action by its pilots.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) plan a strict work to rule from June 26th in a move that could hit flights and passengers in their pursuit of a near 24 per cent pay increase.

The airline on Thursday said it will cancel between 10 per cent and 20 per cent of flights during the first five days of the action “to protect as many services as possible”.

From next Wednesday, Ialpa members in the Republic will only work according to published rosters, with no overtime or out-of-hours duties.

This will include not taking managers’ calls out of hours, not accepting changes to rosters and not fulfilling any requests to work out of hours. This will limit Aer Lingus’s ability to manage delays and other problems that arise regularly, particularly during this time of year.

