Your top stories on Thursday: Ireland women claim silver medal; Catholic church cancels ‘incompatible’ concert by Dublin gay men’s choir

Here are the top stories you need to start your day including; the best free software for staying safe online and taxi driver accused of rape described in court as ‘predatory’

Ireland's women's 4x400m relay team of (from left) Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley celebrate winning silver medals at the European Athletics Championships. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Thu Jun 13 2024 - 08:37

Ireland women claim silver medal in 4x400m relay

Ireland’s 4x400m women’s relay team took a brilliant silver medal on the last night of the European Athletics Championships in the Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

Once the baton was passed to Sharlene Mawdsley starting the anchor leg in second place, it was clear another medal was most definitely on, with just the colour in the balance, and the Tipperary runner pushed the Netherlands’ Femke Bol to the limit down the home straight.

News

European Election results
Thursday Restaurant Review

Technology

  • The best free software for staying safe online: Open-source software is usually available free of charge, offering users an option that is developed and maintained through collaboration. That means those with the skills to tinker about can adapt and customise the software to their needs.

Opinion

Sports

  • I love sport but hate watching my children compete: A balmy May Friday night in a hotel just south of Boston. Bored and restless in the room, my 17-year-old son Charlie and I adjourned to a discrete corner of the car park to ping a soccer ball around.

Podcast Highlights

