Your top stories on Thursday: Ireland women claim silver medal; Catholic church cancels ‘incompatible’ concert by Dublin gay men’s choir

Ireland's women's 4x400m relay team of (from left) Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley celebrate winning silver medals at the European Athletics Championships. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ireland’s 4x400m women’s relay team took a brilliant silver medal on the last night of the European Athletics Championships in the Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

Once the baton was passed to Sharlene Mawdsley starting the anchor leg in second place, it was clear another medal was most definitely on, with just the colour in the balance, and the Tipperary runner pushed the Netherlands’ Femke Bol to the limit down the home straight.

