Your top stories on Thursday: Ex-Irish special forces resume training in Libya despite warnings; visa-free travel from South Africa could be halted

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: Timely antibiotics could have prevented Aoife Johnson’s death, says medic; and Brazilian Deliveroo rider says he ‘could be a voice’ for immigrants

Two military horses caused 'total mayhem' as they bolted through the streets of London near Aldwych yesterday after they were spooked by builders moving rubble. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Thu Apr 25 2024 - 07:33

Former Irish special forces soldiers resume training for rogue Libyan general despite warnings

Former soldiers of the elite Army Ranger Wing have resumed military training operations in Libya in apparent breach of international sanctions, despite warnings from the Irish Government.

Irish Training Solutions (ITS), which was founded by former members of Ireland’s elite special forces unit, now has 16 instructors training the troops of Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar under a contract worth more than €10 million. The deal is due to run into 2025.

Earlier this month, The Irish Times published an investigation detailing a contract between ITS and the Russian-backed general Haftar to train a special forces unit for his Libyan National Army in an apparent contravention of EU and UN arms embargoes on the country.

The average age of a home purchaser in Ireland rose from 35 in 2010 to 39 in 2021, Central Statistics Office figures show. Photograph: iStock

The coffin of seven-year-old Shay Lynch is carried from St Senan's Church in Clonlara yesterday. The boy who died in a swimming pool accident in Co Clare was remembered by his father as a 'gentle, sweet, boy' who regularly left notes and pictures on his parents' pillows. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

Are the lessons of the Rwandan genocide being ignored 30 years on?

Listen | 24:15

