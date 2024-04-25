Your top stories on Thursday: Ex-Irish special forces resume training in Libya despite warnings; visa-free travel from South Africa could be halted

Two military horses caused 'total mayhem' as they bolted through the streets of London near Aldwych yesterday after they were spooked by builders moving rubble. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Former soldiers of the elite Army Ranger Wing have resumed military training operations in Libya in apparent breach of international sanctions, despite warnings from the Irish Government.

Irish Training Solutions (ITS), which was founded by former members of Ireland’s elite special forces unit, now has 16 instructors training the troops of Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar under a contract worth more than €10 million. The deal is due to run into 2025.

Earlier this month, The Irish Times published an investigation detailing a contract between ITS and the Russian-backed general Haftar to train a special forces unit for his Libyan National Army in an apparent contravention of EU and UN arms embargoes on the country.

Donald Trump’s claim to immunity from prosecution to be heard by US supreme court today: Donald Trump will on Thursday urge the US supreme court to adopt an expansive view of presidential immunity that would confer near-absolute protection for actions taken while in the White House.

The average age of a home purchaser in Ireland rose from 35 in 2010 to 39 in 2021, Central Statistics Office figures show. Photograph: iStock

A home of your own: What is in the housing plan for under-40s?: Many young people feel getting on the property ladder is a distant dream. But on Wednesday morning, Government Ministers insisted that schemes are in place to help younger buyers.

Canadian firm buys Irish aviation company in €57m deal: Irish company Aerospace Software Developments (ASD) has been bought by Canadian firm Descartes Systems Group in a deal worth €57 million.

The least famous best player the NBA has ever had: ‘I really wish nobody knows me’: Nikola Jokic is a preternatural basketball talent smashing records set by LeBron James - all while trying hard to not be a celebrity, writes Dave Hannigan.

The coffin of seven-year-old Shay Lynch is carried from St Senan's Church in Clonlara yesterday. The boy who died in a swimming pool accident in Co Clare was remembered by his father as a 'gentle, sweet, boy' who regularly left notes and pictures on his parents' pillows. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

Sister 7 review: This is Dublin’s coolest new place – delicious, creative food in a great room: This is an absolute first for me, walking into a restaurant and being so seduced by the atmosphere that for a minute, the thought of food goes right out of my mind, writes Corinna Hardgrave.

