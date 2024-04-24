Aoife Johnston inquest: Teenager waited 15 hours before she was given antibiotics to treat sepsis

Aoife Johnston waited in the emergency department of University Hospital Limerick for over 15 hours before she was given antibiotics to treat suspected sepsis, an inquest has heard.

This was despite the late 16-year-old being triaged as a Category 2 patient when she presented at the hospital on December 17th, 2022, meaning she should have been seen by a doctor within 10 to 15 minutes. Ms Johnston eventually died on December 19th, from sepsis linked to meningitis.

The inquest also heard that two consultants were contacted by nursing staff at the hospital on the night that Ms Johnston was in the emergency department, and information about the “chaotic” environment within the department was conveyed. One of the consultants refused to attend the hospital, the inquest heard.

Patricia Donovan, the hospital’s assistant director of nursing, said she was “disappointed ... not surprised, but disappointed” at this, “given the gravity of what was going on in the department that week”.

Ms Donovan had told clinical nurse manager Katherine Skelly, who had informed her of overcrowding at the emergency department, to contact the consultants, because she wanted them “to be aware” of the high number of category 2 patients presenting at the department.

Ms Donovan, who attended the emergency department five or six times during her shift of the night of December 17th, told the inquest that she was not told about Ms Johnston or her condition, despite her being the sickest patient in the department.

She agreed with Damian Tansey SC, counsel for the Johnston family, that the mortality rate for sepsis is 100 per cent if it is left untreated.

Ms Donovan agreed with Mr Tansey that there was an “overconcentrating” of medical expertise dealing with fractures and broken bones within the emergency department on the night of December 17th.

Before leaving the witness box, Ms Donovan said that Ms Johnston’s death impacted all those who worked the night of Aoife’s admission.

She sympathised with the Johnston family, who were present in court: “I don’t understand your pain, I hope I never have to, and I’m just very sorry,” she said.

The inquest, sitting at Limerick Coroner’s Court in Kilmallock before Dr John McNamara, continues.

