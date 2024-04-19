IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Israel attacks Iran; prospect of fresh Garda investigation into Stardust increases

Here are the key stories to help you start your day including; why buyers of older homes may pay thousands more per year in mortgage repayments

Relatives of those killed in the Stardust tragedy at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin yesterday after an inquest jury returned a majority verdict of unlawful killing in all 48 deaths. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Fri Apr 19 2024 - 08:07

Israel has attacked Iran, US officials say

Tensions in the Middle East have increased after Iran confirmed its air defences successfully shot down three Israeli drones in the early hours of Friday morning.

A United States official has confirmed that the White House did not approve the strike.

News

World

The Big Read

With changes in the mortgage market, borrowers now have a clear incentive to buy newer, energy efficient homes. Photograph: iStock

Opinion

Business

Sports

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

In the News Podcast: Stardust survivors speak after a long-awaited vindication

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES