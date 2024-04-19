Your top stories on Friday: Israel attacks Iran; prospect of fresh Garda investigation into Stardust increases

Relatives of those killed in the Stardust tragedy at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin yesterday after an inquest jury returned a majority verdict of unlawful killing in all 48 deaths. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Tensions in the Middle East have increased after Iran confirmed its air defences successfully shot down three Israeli drones in the early hours of Friday morning.

A United States official has confirmed that the White House did not approve the strike.

US vetoes Palestinian request for full UN membership: The US has vetoed a Palestinian request to the United Nations security council for full UN membership, blocking the world body’s recognition of a Palestinian state.

The Big Read

With changes in the mortgage market, borrowers now have a clear incentive to buy newer, energy efficient homes. Photograph: iStock

We must do more to welcome Irish people returning home: Today the proportion of the Irish-born population living abroad is the lowest in almost two centuries, reflecting the success of the economy over the past 50 years.

Podcast Highlights

In the News Podcast: Stardust survivors speak after a long-awaited vindication

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters