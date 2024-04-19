Your top stories on Friday: Israel attacks Iran; prospect of fresh Garda investigation into Stardust increases

Israel has attacked Iran, US officials say
Tensions in the Middle East have increased after Iran confirmed its air defences successfully shot down three Israeli drones in the early hours of Friday morning.
A United States official has confirmed that the White House did not approve the strike.
News
- Stardust verdicts: Prospect of fresh Garda investigation increases: The prospect of a fresh Garda investigation into the Stardust disaster has significantly increased following the inquest verdicts that the 48 victims who died in the blaze in Artane, north Dublin, in 1981, were unlawfully killed.
- Stardust verdicts: Families cried. Jurors cried. Lawyers cried
- Full coverage of the Stardust inquest verdicts of “unlawful killing”
- Drop in primary school enrolments may result in smaller class sizes: The number of children attending primary school is projected to drop by 100,000, or almost a fifth, over the next decade, latest projections show.
- US comedy giant Conan O’Brien declares Ireland ‘quite the ride... for a ginger’: Conan O’Brien is 61 now but has stayed true to his persona of the kid who is always annoying but everyone loves because he can make them laugh.
- More than 20,000 international protection applicants could apply for asylum in Ireland this year: The number of people arriving into Ireland seeking international protection (IP) is likely to surpass 20,000 this year if the trend recorded in the first quarter continues, the chair of the Public Accounts Committee has said.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
World
- US vetoes Palestinian request for full UN membership: The US has vetoed a Palestinian request to the United Nations security council for full UN membership, blocking the world body’s recognition of a Palestinian state.
The Big Read
- Buyers of older homes may pay thousands more per year in mortgage repayments: The news last week that Bank of Ireland was to base the cost of a fixed-rate mortgage on the Ber of the property involved is just the latest evidence of the home loan markets’ move to go green.
Opinion
- John McManus: McEntee is fretting about knife crime but the evidence fails to show a big rise
- Diarmaid Ferriter: Ramping up home building isn’t impossible - we’ve done it before
Business
- We must do more to welcome Irish people returning home: Today the proportion of the Irish-born population living abroad is the lowest in almost two centuries, reflecting the success of the economy over the past 50 years.
Sports
- Liam Turner determined to seize chance to shine for Leinster in South Africa: As has been the case for two-match URC South African safaris in between a Champions Cup quarter-final and semi-final, the frontline men have remained in UCD while Leo Cullen digs deep into his squad.
Life & Style
- Irish designer JW Anderson named as one of Time’s most influential people for 2024: London-based Irish fashion designer JW Anderson has just been named as one of Time magazine’s most influential people of the year.
Podcast Highlights
In the News Podcast: Stardust survivors speak after a long-awaited vindication
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters