Woman killed after being hit by lorry in Co Donegal village is named

A woman killed in a road traffic incident in Co Donegal has been named as Patricia McBrearty.

Ms McBrearty, who was in her 80s, died after she was struck by a lorry in the village of St Johnston on Friday afternoon.

One neighbour said a “veil of darkness had covered the village” since the death of the popular mother and grandmother who lived just yards from where the incident occurred at Church Street off the village’s Main Street at 2pm.

Ms McBrearty was the fourth person to die on Donegal’s roads in just six days.

Her death brings to 12 the number of people who have been killed on Donegal’s roads so far this year – two more than all of last year.

Two of this week’s fatalities were cousins: Kían Dawson-Kirk (16) and Eoghán Dawson (20). They died after the car in which they were travelling struck a wall and ended up in a field at Cross in Quigley’s Point last Saturday night.

Elizabeth Cave (87) died in a two-vehicle collision last Sunday morning at Inver in south Donegal.

A man has since been charged with dangerous driving in connection with the crash.