Man (20s) killed in two-vehicle crash in east Cork

The 19-year-old from east Cork was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision between a car and a truck at Loughaderra between Midleton and Castlemartyr at around 7.30am.

Gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance following the death of a man in a two-vehicle collision on the N25 Cork Waterford Road near Midleton in east Cork early on Thursday morning.

The man, aged in his early 20s, from east Cork was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision between a car and a truck at Ballyedekin between Midleton and Castlemartyr at around 7.30am.

It’s believed that car and the truck were both travelling in the same direction when the collision happened, and it’s understood that the driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

The emergency services were alerted and the road has been closed and diversions have been in place to allow a forensic crash investigator examine the scene of the collision.

Anyone who was travelling on the N25 at Loughaderra at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage of it is asked to contact Midleton Garda station on 021 462 1550.

The fatality is the second to happen in the Midleton area in the space of the week and follows the death of a pedestrian when he was struck by a car on the N25 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Father-of-three, John Barry (47) from Bridevalley View in Fairhill, Cork City was fatally injured when he was struck by a car at Waterrock between Midleton and Carrigtwohill at 1.30am on Sunday.

Barry had been attending a wedding at the Midleton Park Hotel earlier in the night but had left the hotel and was walking along the westbound section of the dual carriageway when he was struck.