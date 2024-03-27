Wednesday’s Top Stories: Immigration plan will commit to avoiding using ‘last hotel’ in town; Most in Ireland live in homes that are too big

Baltimore bridge collapse: A cargo ship has crashed into one of a bridge's two central support pylons, causing the central portion of the vast structure to collapse into the Patapsco river. Six people were still unaccounted for, Maryland officials say. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP

Landmark immigration plan will commit to avoiding use of ‘last hotel’ in a town for asylum seekers

The Government’s landmark new immigration plan will commit to avoiding the use of the “last hotel” in a town to accommodate asylum seekers.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman will bring the long-awaited plan to Cabinet today alongside measures to overhaul immigration procedures from Minister for Justice Helen McEntee. However, for the time being, the State will continue to rely on hotels where more than one is operating in a locality.

Moves to accommodate asylum seekers in a town’s only operational hotel have led to angry backlashes including at the D Hotel in Drogheda and the Racket Hall hotel in Roscrea. Local representatives and residents have complained that closing functioning amenities deprives towns of commercial income for neighbouring businesses and leaves communities with nowhere to hold events.

Robert Kennedy’s vice-presidential pick will broaden his appeal in race to White House: Here it comes. The wildcard presidential campaign of Robert F Kennedy Jr took on a turbo-boost dimension on Tuesday with the announcement of Nicole Shanahan, a California attorney and entrepreneur and, like Kennedy, a former Democrat, as his running mate and potential vice-president, writes Keith Duggan

Rain, rain and more rain: What is driving the recent wet weather Ireland has been experiencing?: Even by Irish standards the recent spell of wet weather feels like one of the most protracted in living memory. But it is more than a feeling, it is being borne out by fact, writes Ronan McGreevy

EY Ireland narrows search for new Dublin HQ down to final two: EY Ireland has narrowed the search for its new Dublin headquarters down to two locations, one of which is situated just across the street from its existing offices at the Harcourt Centre on Harcourt Street.

Joey Carbery looking forward to a fresh start abroad: French side Bordeaux Bègles were the name hanging on people’s lips at Tuesday’s Munster press conference. But Joey Carbery, training at their Limerick base in advance of his team’s United Rugby Championship (URC) game against Cardiff at the weekend, was unable to say what club he would be playing for next season.

‘My work colleague has said she’s having marital difficulties. Worryingly, it includes physical abuse’: Tell me about it - My work colleague with whom I am friendly has disclosed to myself and another colleague that she is having marital difficulties. Worryingly, this seems to include physical abuse at the “lower end” – being pushed, etc. She also seems to be the victim of controlling behaviour, and psychological and financial abuse.

