Joey Carbery looking forward to a fresh start abroad

Joey Carbery: '“Munster is very close to my heart and obviously I’m incredibly proud. It was incredibly special . . .' Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

French side Bordeaux Bègles were the name hanging on people’s lips at Tuesday’s Munster press conference. But Joey Carbery, training at their Limerick base in advance of his team’s United Rugby Championship (URC) game against Cardiff at the weekend, was unable to say what club he would be playing for next season.

“It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but I’d say it will be soon enough,” said Carbery, describing his decision to leave Munster as bittersweet.

Citing not being involved in the last two Six Nations championships, which Ireland won, and the 2023 World Cup in France, Carbery said watching from the outside was difficult. But if he does move to France, he would not totally close the door on ever playing for Ireland again.

“I’m trying to keep an open mind I suppose,” said the Irish outhalf.

READ MORE

“Who knows what will happen in two years’ time. I’ll just be gone 30, so it’s not old but it’s not young either. I could end up loving it over there and end up staying there for however long, who knows? But I suppose I’m just trying to keep an open mind as much as I can.

“I didn’t necessarily want to leave the Irish system. But I suppose off the back of the last two Six Nations and the World Cup, not being involved, it was not nice to be sitting on the sides. I think the opportunity came around [to leave] and it was, like I said, a fresh start.”

Carbery’s last involvement with the Irish team was in the 2022 Autumn Series. He was used as a replacement for Ireland in their 19–16 win against world champions South Africa before starting and scoring three conversions in Ireland’s 35–17 win against Fiji, although he left the field with a head injury early in the second half.

He was subsequently left out of the Ireland squad in the run in to the 2023 Six Nations but was recalled ahead of the third match against Italy.

According to an IRFU statement at the time, Carbery was added “to provide additional cover as Johnny Sexton continues his rehab this week”. Sexton left the pitch in the second half of Ireland’s game against France, when he was replaced by Leinster team-mate Ross Byrne after 49 minutes.

Joey Carbery runs at Peni Ravai of Fiji which would result in the Irishman's injury in 2022. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Carbery won the URC with Munster last season, was part of the Leinster European Cup-winning side in 2018 and also figured in Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning team of 2018.

“Munster is very close to my heart and obviously I’m incredibly proud. It was incredibly special, so I didn’t want that to be finished either,” said Carbery.

“But I suppose, given the nature of a short career and the way things have gone, just getting a fresh start, a fresh experience freshened my whole mindset and outlook.

“There was a time last year when I was really, really not enjoying rugby and so I think this is exactly what I need. It’s a tough place to leave but then it’s also such an exciting opportunity. Extremely tough decision.

“I suppose it was a great opportunity that I couldn’t really pass by. And the way things have gone over the last years for me, a few people I’ve chatted to say a fresh start can do the world of good for some people.

“I’ve taken it [the decision] for that reason. In 10 or 15 years’ time I didn’t want to be looking back and regret something like that. I think it’s a good move for me, just how everything has gone. I’m still only 28 so who knows what happens in the future.”

Munster, now in fourth place on the URC table, welcomed back their international players this week. They have not yet said who will play against Cardiff but have acknowledged that the presence of Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Calvin Nash, Jack Crowley and Conor Murray has brought up the intensity levels at training.

Other positive news from forwards’ coach Andi Kyriacou is that Munster expect to have prop Oli Jager, who earned his first cap in this year’s Six Nations, and Fineen Wycherley available “sooner rather than later”. The pair underwent minor knee operations last week. Both players have begun their rehab programs with the province.

“The [international] lads bring positivity and intensity to training from a successful Irish campaign. Intensity has gone up another level,” said Kyriacou.

Munster’s win over Ospreys last Friday in Wales extended their winning run in the league to three games.