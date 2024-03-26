Ireland

Three people killed in Co Mayo road collision

Woman and two children died after collision involving car and articulated lorry on the N17 near Claremorris at 2pm on Tuesday

The scene of a fatal crash on the N17. Photograph: Paul Mealey

Ronan McGreevy
Tue Mar 26 2024 - 16:29

Three people died on Tuesday afternoon after their car and an articulated lorry collided on the N17 near Claremorris, Co Mayo.

It is understood the victims of the crash are a woman and two children. The bodies are being removed to Mayo University Hospital for post mortem examinations.

No information is yet available on the condition of the lorry driver.

The N17 at Castlegar, Claremorris, has been closed and local diversions are in place.

The vehicles involved are understood to have been travelling in opposite directions.

Gardai are seeking that any witnesses to the accident or motorists with dashcam footage contact them.

