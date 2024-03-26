Three people killed in Co Mayo road collision

Three people died on Tuesday afternoon after their car and an articulated lorry collided on the N17 near Claremorris, Co Mayo.
It is understood the victims of the crash are a woman and two children. The bodies are being removed to Mayo University Hospital for post mortem examinations.
No information is yet available on the condition of the lorry driver.
The N17 at Castlegar, Claremorris, has been closed and local diversions are in place.
READ MORE
The vehicles involved are understood to have been travelling in opposite directions.
Gardai are seeking that any witnesses to the accident or motorists with dashcam footage contact them.
More to follow
- Listen to our Inside Politics Podcast for the latest analysis and chat
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date