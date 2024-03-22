IrelandMorning Briefing

Friday’s top stories: 100 ESB staff receive €200,000 severance; security alert at Israeli embassy in Dublin

Here are the stories you need to start your day including wild weekend weather forecast and EU leaders call for ‘immediate humanitarian pause’ in Gaza

Daffodils are in bloom but the weather outlook for this weekend is not as cheerful. Liam O’Dowd (3) and Roisin O’Dowd (1) from St Patrick’s National School Stamullen, enjoying the Daffodil fields of Elmgrove Flower Farm, Gormanstown earlier this month. Photograph: Alan Betson

Fri Mar 22 2024 - 08:38

More than 100 ESB staff received €200,000 severance deal each

More than 100 staff who left the ESB on foot of the closure or downsizing of power plants in recent years each received a severance package valued at more than €200,000, the company has said.

The ESB said the deal, which was put in place in 2019, 2020 and 2021, involved a lump sum element and some ongoing payments to personnel until they reached retirement age.

The company also said that separately two other employees had “ceased employment with ESB during the years 2019 to date in 2024 under exit/severance/redundancy packages valued in excess of €200,000 but less than €300,000″.

The Big Read

Eric Wharton, driving instructor and operator of Kerry School of Driving, based in Killarney, with a centre in Tralee. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan

In the News: Newry man whose Snapchat threats caused death of girl in horror ‘catfishing’ case

