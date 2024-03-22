Friday’s top stories: 100 ESB staff receive €200,000 severance; security alert at Israeli embassy in Dublin

Daffodils are in bloom but the weather outlook for this weekend is not as cheerful. Liam O’Dowd (3) and Roisin O’Dowd (1) from St Patrick’s National School Stamullen, enjoying the Daffodil fields of Elmgrove Flower Farm, Gormanstown earlier this month. Photograph: Alan Betson

More than 100 staff who left the ESB on foot of the closure or downsizing of power plants in recent years each received a severance package valued at more than €200,000, the company has said.

The ESB said the deal, which was put in place in 2019, 2020 and 2021, involved a lump sum element and some ongoing payments to personnel until they reached retirement age.

The company also said that separately two other employees had “ceased employment with ESB during the years 2019 to date in 2024 under exit/severance/redundancy packages valued in excess of €200,000 but less than €300,000″.

