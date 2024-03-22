More than 100 ESB staff received €200,000 severance deal each
More than 100 staff who left the ESB on foot of the closure or downsizing of power plants in recent years each received a severance package valued at more than €200,000, the company has said.
The ESB said the deal, which was put in place in 2019, 2020 and 2021, involved a lump sum element and some ongoing payments to personnel until they reached retirement age.
The company also said that separately two other employees had “ceased employment with ESB during the years 2019 to date in 2024 under exit/severance/redundancy packages valued in excess of €200,000 but less than €300,000″.
Friday’s top stories: 100 ESB staff receive €200,000 severance; security alert at Israeli embassy in Dublin
- Ireland has one of the most positive attitudes towards immigration in Europe - study: Ireland has one of the most positive attitudes towards immigration of all the EU27 countries, according to new research from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).
- Murder investigation begins after man dies in Co Down: The Police Service of Northern Ireland has begun a murder investigation following the death of a man in his 60s in Kilkeel, Co Down.
- Security alert at Israeli embassy in Dublin after death threat and ‘white powder’ arrive by post: Gardaí are investigating a death threat sent to the Israeli ambassador to Ireland last week along with a package of white powder.
- Hatred towards Travellers ‘through the roof’, committee hears: A Senator often feels “rejection by society” and keeps her “head down” when going out for a night, wondering, “Am I going to be refused?” an Oireachtas committee heard on Thursday.
- Father of businessman charged over crystal meth seizure offers €100,000 bail: The father of a Kerry businessman charged over the country’s largest-ever crystal meth seizure has offered to stand bail for his son and told a court he would put forward €100,000 from his life savings.
- Harris faces range of demands ahead of general election if elected FG leader: Simon Harris is poised to become the State’s youngest ever taoiseach, but will face a range of demands from within his own party and from Coalition partners as the Government edges closer to a general election.
- Wet and wild weekend in store with hail, lightning and thunder possible: It will be a wet and wild weekend, with hail, lightning and thunder possible across the country, according to the national forecaster.
- Garda at centre of bicycle controversy fully reinstated, now considering legal action: Garda Commissioner told the Public Accounts Committee he did not agree that the investigation lacked a common-sense approach
- EU leaders call for ‘immediate humanitarian pause’ in Gaza leading to ‘sustainable ceasefire’: European Union leaders have overcome their differences to call for an “immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire” in Gaza, hours before the US is expected to bring a resolution to a vote at the United Nations calling for a truce and a hostage deal without delay in the face of a looming famine.
- Confessions of a driving instructor: ‘Young people think passing the test is easier than it is’: My uncle had a farm and I grew up driving tractors. I’ve done a lot of rowing, too, and I loved coaching rowing, so I applied that to my driving school.
- Justine McCarthy: We know what’s going on in Gaza. We won’t be able to say we didn’t
- Stephen Collins: Varadkar’s decision to step down represented a refreshing burst of humility
- Want to work from home? Here are the rules governing your employer’s reaction: The post-Covid battle has been on to determine the future of the workplace. As the pandemic shutdowns eased, some employers have tried to get their staff back to the office all, or most, of the time, while others have sought to formalise the hybrid working future, seeking a middle road.
- GAA league permutations: Top teams pick and choose but an anxious time for others: There isn’t quite the range of possibilities that we have become used to going into the top division’s final weekend. At the top, Derry lead from Dublin with Kerry lying third.
- Johnny Watterson: ‘Real rugby fans’ don’t exist except as notional figures in people’s heads: Watching Ireland play in the Aviva Stadium is and should remain a sporting experience equally open to everyone
- All I’m asking is for the bloody Dublin Bus to show up: There was an online meme about 10 years ago with a picture of a yellow Dublin Bus with the caption “Timetables? Lol, we just drive around”, and I think of it every time I stand at my bus stop, writes Emer McLysaght.
In the News: Newry man whose Snapchat threats caused death of girl in horror ‘catfishing’ case
